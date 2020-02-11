Tickets Are Now on Sale For THE JURY as Part of Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab

Theatre Now has announced that tickets are now on sale for THE JURY, A new musical. The five performances will be presented beginning at Tuesday March 24th thru to Saturday March 28th at The Tank, 312 W 36TH ST, Between 8th & 9th Avenues, NYC. Tickets are $20, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-SHOW [7469].

THE JURY, conveys the story of Tess Butler's short lifetime of battling opiate addiction and burning bridges.Tess Butler is dead, now it is up to seven people from her life to come together and decide whether or not she's worth saving. Trapped in a seemingly normal jury deliberation room, Tess can only bear witness as the jurors reconstruct her life, uncovering secrets, confronting hard truths, and slowly reaching a consensus. Is this the end for Tess Butler, or is there yet a part of her that deserves redemption?

Jonathan Bauerfeld (Music), is a composer, orchestrator, and music director. As a composer, Bauerfeld recently premiered Legacy: The Book Of Names at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to acclaim. As an orchestrator, his work has been heard at NYMF, off-broadway, the Actors Fund Gala, the Green Room 42, and Symphony Space. Casey Kendall (Book & Lyrics) is a lyricist and librettist. His works tackle major American issues, such as bipartisanship, the opioid epidemic and immigration, family, and injustice. His latest piece with Bauerfeld, Limbo: The Twelve, had its world premiere this past August in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in partnership with and commissioned by the American Music Theatre Project and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; produced as part of Gilded Balloon.

The authors Jonathan and Casey are both members of the newly created Theatre now Musical Writers Lab which consists of other alumni of SOUND BITES. Membership is through a highly selective application process. The Writers Lab consists of meetings which include presentation of new work at various stages and levels of development. The Lab offers it's members a variety of developmental opportunities including Cabaret evenings of performances of new music, developmental workshop productions as well as licensing of new shows.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. We strive for continuity and growth in our production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You