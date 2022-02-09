Therese Lee to Debut RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET at the Triad Theater

Therese Lee makes her New York debut with her new show, RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET. In it, she recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever.

The show includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Maltby & Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more. RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET comes to New York after its premiere at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

Music Director Doug Peck is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow and Margo Brown's Broadway World Award winning "Margo sings Mercer."

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at THE TRIAD THEATER (158 W. 72nd St.) Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7PM. There is a $25.00 Cover Charge with a 2 drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.triadnyc.com/shows.cfm