Theatre Now's Industry Nights Return

Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights return with a Master Class given by award-winning writer Julia Jordan (Murder Ballad, Bernice Bobs Her Hair) on September 22nd at 6:30pm. The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab followed by a reception. Presenters will include recent Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele (Pop Off, Michelangelo!, Lewis Loves Clark), recent Richard Rodgers Award winners Jacinth Greywoode & AriDy Nox (Black Girl in Paris), Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem (Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead) and Britt Bonney (Montgomery).

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre. Past guests include Tony winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Rachel Sheinkin and Lisa Lambert as well as Tony nominees Andrew Lippa and Susan Birkenhead, among others. Upcoming events include Master Classes with Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth) plus a concert presentation of Confessions, an original musical by Bob Kelly and Jonathan Keebler. More information can be found at tnny.org/industrynights. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to bit.ly/IndNights.

Julia Jordan is a Kleban Award and Jonathan Larson Award-winning lyricist and playwright known for works including Murder Ballad (with Juliana Nash), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (with Adam Gwon), Storyville (with Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Lisa De Spain), The Mice (with Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, part of Harold Prince's 3HREE), Sarah, Plain and Tall (also with Benjamin and O'Keefe, Kleban), Guitar (with Duncan Sheik), and the upcoming Read All About It (with Emeli Sande), Boy, Tatjana in Color and Dark Yellow. Ms. Jordan is a founder of The Lillys, an organization created to honor female playwrights, and led the work for gender and racial parity on American Stages. Along with Sarah Ruhl and under the auspices of The Lillys, she founded the Obie Award-winning 3Views, a theater criticism online journal, and alongside Lynn Nottage she created and led the Lillys' Lorraine Hansberry Initiative, a 3.5 million dollar sculpture honoring Hansberry that has been permanently installed on the waterfront in Chicago along with a fellowship for female playwrights of color in graduate school.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works, and they are now accepting submissions for SOUND BITES 13, their 13th annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, Verse Intro Cabaret, and are currently producing a developmental workshop of The Sustain, an original indie rock musical set in an assisted living facility. Public performances at the Sargent Theatre at ATA will be held September 18-21. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.