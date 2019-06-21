The Theater At The 14th Street Y Announces 2019-2020 Season

The Theater at the 14th Street Y continues to honor the edgy, diverse, and rich history of innovative culture-making in the East Village with the 201 9-20 Season from September 6, 2019 through June 2020. All productions are chosen through a submission process and the curated season is co-presented by the Theater at the 14th Street Y. From a wide range of artists the season is a deliberate program of artistic discourse around the theme of Life and Death.

"As we see in the 2019-2020 Season, different cultures honor and celebrate the life cycle in many ways. Our diverse artists wrestle with how we can learn from the traditions of previous generations and pay tribute through living life to its fullest. While reviewing the submissions, our panel had the refreshing discovery that many artists were drawn to tales of survival and remembrance to explore the theme of Life & Death. There is humor in the life cycle as well as joy and courage. We have productions about surviving cancer, recovering from drug addiction, a son learning about his father's battle with AIDS, a darkly humored ghost story from the Bronx and a rich and lyrical play about love and loss from acclaimed playwright/director José Rivera. Join us as we explore these themes with innovative new works of theater, dance and opera. We'll see you in the Theater at the 14th Street Y", said David Stallings, Director of Arts + Culture.

2019-20 Season of Life + Death:

National Winner of the 2019 Jewish Playwriting Contest, Jewish Plays Project

September 6 - 8, 2019

Theater

7 cities, 1000 people, 1 Winner. Crowd-sourced and audience vetted, the Winner of the 2019 Jewish Playwriting Contest will be announced in June of 2019 and comes home to the 14th Street Y in September for the JPP's featured workshop production. Come be a part of the movement for contemporary Jewish theater!

Recovery

Choreography by Johari Mayfield, Composed by Milica Paranosic

September 9 - 15, 2019

Dance

Blending movement and technology "Recovery" unpacks the container of addiction through the lens of a woman struggling with substance abuse. Where does she belong in a world where legalized drugs and alcohol are so readily accessible? Is she good or evil? The urge to explain and define the addict, society and recovery is cracked open and explored in this hybrid work of theater and dance.

...it's time... Freemove Dance

September 19-22, 2019

Dance

Choreographed by Jenn Freeman, Original composition by Dani Markham

Following a sold-out run in 2018, Freemove Dance returns to present this gutsy and percussive dance piece. It is a call-to-arms for re-defining how and why the clock has a titan grip on our life experience.

??????? | BAb(oo)shka

By Anna Lublina

September 26 - October 6, 2019

Theater

??????? tells a true story about Jewish life in the USSR onstage- in Russian. Her story is live translated into klezmer music, gibberish, poetic text, and puppetry, creating a meta conversation on the act of translation and historization.

The Stray

Book, Music & Lyrics by Arif Silverman

Rebel Playhouse

September 28 - October 6, 2019

Theater

The conflict between wolves and humans has existed for years, but can an unlikely friendship mend the rift between them? A new folk musical about love, loss, and the power of understanding, The Stray shows us growing pains lead to remarkable change.

The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within

Written and Performed by Valerie David

October 8 - 13, 2019

Theater

A cancer diagnosis means only one thing: time to get laid! This award-winning solo show follows Valerie's triumphant journey to become a three-time survivor & redefining what it means to reactivate her superhero within. An inspiring story that's been touring the globe!

Ominous Men

By Desi Moreno-Penson

MultiStages New Works Winner

October 19 - November 3, 2019

Theater

It's the wrong night and the wrong place for these OMINOUS MEN to be playing a game of "Bones," when the 1977 NYC Blackout hits the Bronx! Overtaken by their demons, they descend into a supernatural night of the soul.

Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the Library of Performing Arts at Lincoln Center

From The Horse's Mouth

November 6 - 10, 2019

Dance

The next edition of From The Horse's Mouth is proud to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the country's most prestigious repository of dance materials at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the Library of Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. This production will be in collaboration with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, Linda Murray, Curator.

Riyaaz/Practice

Courtyard Dancers, Dakshina Dance Company, Sakshi Productions, and Sattriya Dance Company

November 15 - 16, 2019

Dance

With bharatanatyam, kathak, odissi, and sattriya as foundational training, four east coast, contemporary dance companies collaborate to explore the rigor and sanctuary of a daily, physical and intentional practice.

#NastyWomen+ - A Night of She and They Resistance Comedy

Laura Beatrix Newmark

November 18 and January 27, 2019; June 1, 2020

Comedy

#NastyWomen+ A Night of Resistance Comedy that will feature line-ups of women and underrepresented genders and empower those marginalized within the spectrum of she and they identity. Comedy Is the Resistance.

LABA 2nd Stage: State of the Jews

Composed by Alex Weiser, Libretto by Ben Kaplan

December 5 - 8, 2019

Opera

A semi-staged preview performance of "State of the Jews", an opera by composer Alex Weiser and librettist Ben Kaplan which follows Theodor Herzl in the last year of his life, as his efforts to secure a Jewish homeland become increasingly desperate.

Straight Faced Lies

By Mark Jason Williams, Directed by Andrew Block

M-Squared Productions

December 9 - 22, 2019

Theater

Grab a plate for an unforgettable holiday with the Ryans, where family battles and deep secrets are more delicious things on the menu. "Passionate, biting and deeply funny, this play is equal parts fresh and familiar..." - The Villager

A Golem from Buenos Aires

Written, Directed and Choreographed by Carina Toker

December 9 - 29, 2019

Dance, Family, Theater

A Golem in Buenos Aires is a multidisciplinary theater play for the whole family, inspired by the Jewish legend of the Golem of Prague. In this original performance, an unexpected event unfolds a new hilarious, poetic, moving story.

LABA 2nd Stage: Scenes from Childhood

By Ari Brand, Directed by Eugenia Manwelyan

January 10 - 26, 2020

Theater

Set amidst the AIDS crisis in NYC, this semi-autobiographical play reveals a family of performers wrestling with ambition, tragedy, and the stories we tell about who we are. Ari Brand plays two roles, based on himself and his late father, Natan Brand.

WonderSpark Puppets February Puppet Takeover!

By Chad Williams

February 1 - February 23, 2020

-February 1 and 2 - The Three Little Pigs

-February 8 and 9 - Princess Petunia & The Dragon (Tu B'Shevat)

-February 15 and 16 - Mystery Max & The Missing Dinosaur

-February 22 and 23 - Esther Saves the Day! (Purim)

Family Theater

There's a different puppet show every weekend at the 14th Street Y Theater in February! Come see 4 family-friendly puppet shows about dinosaurs, big bad wolves, dragons, and princesses (and queens) saving the day. WonderSpark Puppets presents shows about Purim, Tu B'Shevat, a missing dinosaur, and the three little pigs. Each puppet show is 35-40 minutes long, highly interactive and best for ages 3+.

Planet Connections

The Imperfect Love Song of Delilah and Venizio

Written and Directed by Jose Rivera

Planet Connections Short Form Series, Planet Connections Festivity

February 7 - 23, 2020

Theater

Playwrights for a Cause writer Jose Rivera presents a new piece, The Imperfect Love Song of Delilah and Venizio. Death has been declared illegal by the U.S. government. Trees grow lights instead of leaves. Ghosts love the living. And in heaven you can taste the wind. Two impetuous lovers look for a love that lasts forever in this fantastical comedy about imperfect relationships, by the author of The Motorcycle Diaries and Marisol. This play will be running in rep with Planet Connections Short Form Series, curated by Glory Kadigan,at which Award Nominated Planet Connections writers present new short form playlets.

Women's History Solo Series includes Places, Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical, and First By Faith: The Life of Mary McLeod Bethune

Places

Written and Performed by Romy Nordlinger

Cabbages and Kings Theater

February 25 - March 15, 2020

Theater

Places, a multimedia solo show, tells the story of the most famous star you've never heard of: trailblazing lesbian iconoclast, Alla Nazimova, a silver screen legend, Broadway sensation, and the first woman director and producer in Hollywood.

Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical

By Karen Eterovich-Love

Arm'd Productions Theater

February 25 - March 15, 2020

Theater

Join Jane Austen at her brother's house in this easily accessible hour-long comedy by and about the famous author.

First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune

By Richarda Abrams

February 25 - March 15, 2020

Theater

2018 Winner of United Solo Theatre Festival's Best Educational Show Award. Abrams uses storytelling/song, bends time/gender, explores Bethune's journey from an uneducated child to a world renown educator; returning to earth to share one last lesson.

Jewish Plays Project: Abrahamic Americans

April 2 - 5, 2020

Theater

From the Travel Ban to Tree of Life, American Jews and American Muslims have been showing up for each other. At the same time, complex tensions - Linda Sarsour and the Women's March, Rep. Ilan Omar and civic discourse - have risen. Four brand-new short plays from our hottest Jewish and Muslim playwrights and directors examine what's changing, how it is positive and how to make it last.

The Olive Tree

By Iris Bahr

April 12 - May 3, 2020

Theater

The olive tree: a comedy for the hopeless optimist. A wild, insightful and hilarious "play within a play" from award winning playwright Iris Bahr (DAI, "Curb Your Enthusiasm") it's Noises Off meets Fauda, with a touch of Oslo for good measure.

Israel Arts Fest

Anat Gov

May 4 - May 31, 2020

Family, Music, Theater

Israeli Artists Project will present the New York premiere of Sof Tov (Happy Ending) by Anat Gov, along with an art exhibit of New York-based Israeli artists, various cultural nights, jazz, comedy, film, dance, children's theater, and more.

WonderSpark Puppets: The Three Little Pigs

By Chad Williams

June 6 and 7, 2020

Family, Theater

WonderSpark Puppets returns with the classic fable told with fun puppets and humor that will delight our youngest Theater goers! This show is highly interactive and best for ages 3 & up.

14 Street Y PRIDE Fest

June 11 - 28, 2020

Dance, Drag, Music, Theater

The Theater at the 14th Street Y is proud to present the 14 Street Y Pride Fest 2020. Theater, dance, film, music, drag, and more will be celebrated in honor of the diversity of the LGBTQ community in the Lower East Side.

Full Season Tickets and detailed information on shows available at www.14streety.org/tickets.

$14@14Y Flex Pass

Subscribe to the 14th Street Y and save with Flex Pass. For $42, choose any three shows from the upcoming season at https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S36000007O40PEAS.





