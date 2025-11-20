The Tank Unveils Spring 2026 Core Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank will present its Spring 2026 Core Productions beginning in January, featuring new works by Sour Milk, Mark Bankin, Philip Kenner, and the ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater.

The season will open with DIRT, created by Sour Milk and produced by Most Unwanted Productions and Dani Turner, followed in February by Mark Bankin’s choreographed work Scarecrow. Additional productions will include The Mall The Mall The Mall by Philip Kenner, directed by James Wyrwicz and produced by Twin Fruit Productions, and Plan C, devised and co-authored by the ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater and directed by Carrie Heitman.

Co-Artistic Director Johnny G. Lloyd said, “At The Tank, we pride ourselves on seasons that feature creative artists who challenge audiences, and this spring is no different. From theater to dance to gaming, these performances show the breadth of artistry happening in New York City.” Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

DIRT

Created by Sour Milk | Directed by Carsen Joenk | Text by Anna Jastrzembski | Game Design by Christina Tang | Produced by Most Unwanted Productions and Dani Turner

January 22–February 15, 2026

The Tank’s 56-seat theater

DIRT is an interactive theater piece performed by three actors and incorporating food-based construction as audiences take on characters and determine how to develop a newly appeared plot of land in New York City. The work invites participants to engage in collaborative decision-making across a series of scenarios. The production will begin performances January 22 for a limited run through February 15.

SCARECROW

Choreographed by Mark Bankin

February 12–March 1, 2026

The Tank’s 98-seat theater

Scarecrow is an experimental dance-theater work set within a shifting 1950s interior-wheatfield environment where memory and embodiment intersect. The production will open February 12 and run through March 1. The piece explores a series of looping physical and psychological states across an imagined landscape.

THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL

Written by Philip Kenner | Directed by James Wyrwicz | Produced by Twin Fruit Productions

February 26–March 22, 2026

The Tank’s 56-seat theater

The Mall The Mall The Mall follows three teenagers whose routine Friday night visit to their local mall is disrupted by a break-in at Hot Topic, propelling them into an investigation that reveals a broader conspiracy. The narrative moves through environments modeled after popular retail stores and centers on friendship, loyalty, and discovery. Performances will begin February 26 for a limited run through March 22.

PLAN C

Devised and Co-Authored by the Ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater | Directed and Conceived by Carrie Heitman | Produced by Hook & Eye Theater

March 12–April 12, 2026

The Tank’s 98-seat theater

Plan C is a devised work linking a 17th-century Brussels espionage network with a contemporary West Virginia hardware store, exploring themes of resistance, communication, and parallel histories. The piece uses movement, original music, and ensemble-driven storytelling to move between time periods. Performances will begin March 12 for a run through April 12.

TICKETING

Tickets for all Spring 2026 Core Productions are now on sale at thetanknyc.org/spring26. Information about The Tank’s annual gala on May 4, 2026, will be announced at a later date.