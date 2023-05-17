The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023

The Tank has announced initial programming for its annual PrideFest. Every year in June, The Tank opens the floor to a wide variety of performances and discussions surrounding the topics of sexuality, gender, and equality, old battles and new ways of fighting them. Now in its 9th year, PrideFest will take place at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

Curated by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and Gabriel Torres and running June 16-25, PrideFest 2023 will highlight work that celebrates the queer community in its healing; addresses challenges that are faced as we strive for rights, representation and justice; and presents new ideas and perceptions on how we define ourselves individually, within our own community and in the global community at large. Whether through unity or discordance, these performances and discussions, workshops and forums, ought to shed light on the dynamic individuals and groups who make up the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, and help us understand where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.

PrideFest will feature new work by artists including Emily Aviles, Ella Baldwin, Júlia Cerqueira, Scout Davis, Leo Diaz, Emily Drossell, Stephen Dym, Stephen Hill, Aliyah Hunter, Kenneth Keng, Adin Lenahan, Dauris Martinez, Brandon Monokian, Ashley Lauren Rogers, Jordan Rutter-Corvato and Ricky Sim.

More information about PrideFest 2023 programming is below. Tickets begin at $15 and are available by visiting Click Here. Additional programming and details for PrideFest will be announced at a later date.

PANSY

Written and performed by Dauris Martinez (he/him)

June 16 at 7PM in the 98-seat theater

Pansy is a performance about the personification, embodiment, and reclamation of insults. It examines rest as a radical form of freedom, healing, and resistance against toxic productivity.

ERATO

Curated and arranged by Jordan Rutter-Corvato (he/they)

June 16 at 7PM, June 17 at 9:30pm in the 98-seat theater

A narrative concert celebrating NYC's leather community and queer sexuality through Baroque music. Follow the journey through desire, tension, and release to the joy of self-actualization - all set to the passion of the Italian Baroque. Erato will include works by Handel, Monteverdi, Legrenzi, and more. Curated and arranged by Jordan Rutter-Covatto.

Erato will feature Nadir Aslam, violin; Kevin Devine, harpsichord; Margrét Hjaltested, viola; Jeremy Rhizor, violin; Jordan Rutter-Covatto, countertenor; and J. Adam Young, cello.

TROPHY BOYS*

By Leo Layla Díaz (they/them)

June 17 at 7PM & June 22 at 7PM in the 56-seat theater

Trophy Boys: the hit show where three transmasc contestants at different points of their transitions all compete on live television for an immediate legal name change! The contestants go through challenges, presenting their lives and memories to convince the audience to vote for them in this satirical new play reading by playwright Leo Layla Díaz and director Hannah Marie Pederson.

TRUTH, DARE, OR LESBIAN

Written and performed by Emily Drossell (she/they)

June 17 at 9:30PM in the 56-seat theater

One pivotal night, at a sleepover nearly two decades ago, a girl proposed a game of "truth, dare, or lesbian." Everyone agreed...and then no one chose "lesbian." Years later, former sleepover participant, Emily Drossell, is committed to realizing the game that never fully came to be. And what better way to do so than through interactive musical comedy? Ask some truths, request your dares, and offer any and all interpretations of the "lesbian" option as we play a round of the always original Truth, Dare, or Lesbian!

WHAT LOVE DID TO US

By Júlia Cerqueira (she/they)

June 18 at 3PM in the 98-seat theater

It should've been impossible for their paths to ever cross again. And yet: a year after the catastrophic end, Maya and Venice bump into each other (or so they think) and are forced to relive their past, confront their present and worst of all: decide their future.

DUAL SOLO BILL:

June 21 at 7PM in the 56-seat theater

YOU DON'T CLIMB A PEPPER TREE, YOU GO AROUND IT

Written and performed by Chisom Awachie (she/her)

When you can't talk to your family about work, dating, or a floating glob of white supremacist bile hell-bent on consuming you, you call a great-great-aunt. This isn't how Igbo ancestral altars work at all, but maybe she'll hit you back before you're digested.

COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE

Written and performed by Ricky Sim (he/him)

Coming Out to Dead People is a coming-of-age story that follows Ricky when he was a 19-year-old immigrant kid from Queens who had to decide whether to come out to his traditional/conservative Chinese-Malaysian mother after she's diagnosed with terminal cancer.

ANCIENT HISTORY

By Jonon Gansukh (he/him)

June 21 at 7PM & June 25 at 3PM in the 98 seat theater

Mongolian-American boys Kevin & Ari hide kisses behind cherry trees and seek themselves in Queer Asian stories from 2 BCE to 1925 about Emperor Ai, Princess Sun-Bin Bong, and Author Nobuko Yoshiya. Travel through time with us as closeted lovers discover how to be brave, passionate, afraid, and proud, directed by Michi Zaya.

COLORS OF GOODBYE

Written and performed by Emily Aviles (she/her)

June 21 at 9:30PM in the 56-seat theater

Colors of Goodbye is part memoir, musical concert, and color theory celebration chronicling the recovery journey of a child abuse survivor. Equally joyous and full of grief, this piece explores all the shades of healing from the lens of a synesthete who can see colors within music, people, and relationships.

NACHMOX: OUT LOUD!

By Stephen Hill

June 22 at 7PM in the 98-seat theater

NachmoX: OUT LOUD! is a condensed choreographic kick in the pants. Choreographers will be able to sign up to participate with their own dancers or can opt to be matched with dancers. They will be given a week to choreograph a new dance piece based on a prompt from a professional outside the dance world. The prompt for this event will be based on the following quote by Marsha P. Johnson: "No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."

DUAL BILL:

June 23 at 7PM in the 56-seat theater

UNDEFEATED

By Aliya Hunter (she/her/hers)

Undefeated follows Aliya, the wrestling star of the evening, as she enters and coolly takes care of her first two opponents: a seventh-grade boy and a botched college hookup. But something is increasingly off-kilter about these matches that Aliya cannot avoid. When a third, unwelcome, and unexpected memory enters who is seemingly impossible to beat, the pro-wrestling match subtly turns into an embodiment of sexual assault survivorship. Through heart-pounding action, cathartic dance breaks, and care, Aliya leads the audience through a journey of ass-kicking acceptance and a joyful celebration of all of who we are.

AMA

Written and performed by Kenneth Keng (any pronouns)

Ask me anything but it's my grandma asking and the audience answering and also she's dying and also my country is about to be invaded for the second time this century.

HOLD YR TERROR CLOSE

By Ella Baldwin (she/her)

June 23 at 7PM & June 24 at 9:30PM in the 98-seat theater

HOLD YR TERROR CLOSE follows Ohio, a queer popstar who is called into space to save the world and leave behind her loving and level-headed partner, Maria. A queer, genre-bending one act exploring fame, privacy, apocalypse, and how to embrace the wickedly dangerous subliminal space of profound and intimate love.

DON'T THINK ABOUT ELEPHANTS*

By Ashley Lauren Rogers (she/they)

June 24 at 3PM in the 98-seat theater

When Emily's pregnancy test turns out positive, she and her sister-in-law, Brittany, go on a road trip to get her checked out and basic information at a Planned Parenthood clinic, even though the two of them despise each other.

ECHO & NARCISSUS BLAST THIRD EYE BLIND OUTSIDE A DINER IN NEW JERSEY AT 2AM*

By Brandon Monokian (he/they)

June 25 at 3PM in the 56-seat theater

In 1999, two teenage boys deal with their closeted sexuality and a violent incident that will change them both forever. In 2012 and beyond, we see how the scars of their past define their present and future. A reading of a new play by Brandon Monokian directed by Jeremy Crittenden with live music from Sam Kwietniak.

TRIPLE SOLO BILL:

June 25 at 7PM in the 56-seat theater

FYP

Written and performed by Adin Lenahan (they/them)

FYP is a solo show that takes the performance-of-self we practice on social media and contorts it through the abstraction of voice and movement. An endless parade of contrasting voices ranging from Disney Adults to dying teenagers to ghost-hunting surfers to true crime enthusiasts to viral dancers to ASMR Reiki practitioners to Nicole Kidman all speak in no more than one-minute intervals and converge to tell a story about nothing (but nothing is ever about nothing).

IN THE ELVIS MIRROR

Written and performed by Stephen Dym (he/him)

In the Elvis Mirror is the personal reflection of a young boy growing up in the Bronx and sharing a room and an unusually close relationship with his teenage sister in the 1950s and 60s. This play explores sexual and gender development, queer consciousness, bi and pan sexuality.

DOLL VALLEY

Written and performed by Scout Davis (they/them)

Doll Valley is a meditation on a cornerstone of iconic queer camp pop culture endowed with the mythic tale of women attempting to navigate concepts of gaze and authorship in a volatile field/industry. This meditation takes the shape of a long form lip-sync in which Scout as embodies a small group of performers giving a cold reading of the original book in a basement rehearsal studio in the midst of the winter of 2020 at a prestigious conservatory. This is paired with recorded audio from that very reading.

*Denotes a reading.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.TheTankNYC.org