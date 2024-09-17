The Sonnet Theater at The Producers Club to Host World Premiere of A DAY IN THE CRIB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sonnet Theater at The Producers Club is the home for the world premiere of A DAY IN THE CRIB, written by award winning writer, Felix Rojas and starring Broadway actress and recording star, Crystal Johnson and the Barrio's own Rhina Valentin. October 3rd through November 3rd, 2024.

After the massive success of his record-breaking inaugural comedy, GROWING UP GONZALES, Felix Rojas brings us a new eight-character play that promises to be even more immersive, captivating and hilarious.

A DAY IN THE CRIB is a broad comedy with moments of poignancy that make it the must-see comedy of the year for both theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Crib is being hailed as one of the most diverse Off-Broadway productions ever. The show stars actors of African, Indian, Puerto Rican, Dominican, European and Venezuelan descent. A cultural buffet where infidelity is the main dish.

Rounding out the cast are actors, Rahul Gajasamharamoorthy, Jesse Cotto, Avery Rodriguez, Vincent Bagnal, Rob Torres and Maria Belisario. Lighting design by James "Prez" Carter.

A DAY IN THE CRIB takes place on one Friday in June when a family is plunged into the unpredictable, unimaginable and unforgivable world of infidelity. The audience is yanked into the living room and forced to take sides in this Tyler Perry meets Neil Simon lovefest.

The Sonnet theater is located at 358 West 44th Street, NY, NY 10036. Tickets start at 47.50 and are available at www.growingupgonzales.com.

A DAY IN THE CRIB is not just a comedy about infidelity but also a story of empowerment and breaking the chains of toxic relationships, which make it an excellent choice for male, female, gay, lesbian, non- binary and transgender folks who have ever been in a relationship. Don't miss the world premiere of A DAY IN THE CRIB.

Comments