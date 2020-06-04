The Ridiculous Theatrical Company Presents Charles Ludlam's DER RING GOTT FARBLONJET

The Ridiculous Theatrical Company, The Theater at St. John's, and Yorick Theatre Company announce a very special live stream performance of Charles Ludlam's DER RING GOTT FARBLONJET, Ludlam's adaptation of Wagner's Ring Cycle called The Ring of the Nieblungen, directed by and starring theater legend Everett Quinton.

On each Sunday evening in June 2020 at 8pm, a different act will stream live at www.stjohnsnyc.org and at St John's Lutheran Church NYC Facebook page. All performances will raise money for Heritage of Pride Foundation. Please join us in fabulous Rainbow colors for this special Pride event.

The entire cycle will be presented over the course of four weeks: Act I DAS REINGOLD on June 7 at 8pm, Act II THE DYKE BIKERS AT HELGELAND on June 14 at 8pm, Act III SIEGFRIED on June 21 at 8pm, and culminating on Pride Day Sunday June 28 at 8pm with GÖTTERDÄMERRUNG (RING DAMNS GODS). Multi Obie Award and Drama Desk Award winning Ridiculous Theatrical Company Artistic Director Everett Quinton*, who was in the original production (1977) and directed and starred in the hit revival (1989), also directs and stars in this Zoom-tacular production, which also stars Theatre at St John's Artistic Director Mark Erson, Yorick Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Johnson*, Shane Baker*, Beth Dodye Bass*, Maude Lardner Burke, Thomas Cambridge, Justin Chevalier, Tim Cusack, Géraldine Dulex*, Jim Freeman, Omi Ford, Nancy Lindeberg*, Nicholas Munson, Karen Oughtred, Lenys Samá, Jeanne Lauren Smith *, Kevin McDowell Stevens*, Andrew Tejada, and Jenne Vath*.

This special Pride Month event will be raising money for Heritage of Pride Foundation, Inc. (HOP). Founded in 1984, HOP is a wholly volunteer managed non-partisan 501(c)3 nonprofit that organizes LGBTQ Pride events in New York City.

* actors appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association, with special thanks to The Actors Equity Association Theater Authority.

