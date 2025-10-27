The Public Theater Reveals 2025-2027 Emerging Writers Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater revealed that 10 new playwrights have been selected for the 2025-2027 Emerging Writers Group. Now in its tenth cycle, the Emerging Writers Group is an ongoing initiative that works with playwrights at the earliest stages of their career, creating an artistic home and offering support and resources for a remarkable group of up-and-coming playwrights. Selected from more than 1,000 applicants, the 2025-2027 Emerging Writers are Dezi Bing, Brynn Hambley, Jordanna Hernandez, Brian Hilario, Haley Lopes, Megan Ruoro, Eka Savajol, Jeana Scotti, Gein Wong, and Drew Woodson. Finalists for the cohort include Javier Calderon, Aditya Lal Chadha, Michelle de Joya, Venessa Diaz, Diana Khổng, Forest Malley, Thaddeus McCants, Anike Sonuga, Luz Lorenzana Twigg, and Garrett Zuercher.

"We could not be more excited to welcome these ten extraordinary artists to the legacy of EWG,” said New Work Development’s Amrita Ramanan, Jack Phillips Moore, and Zoë Kim, in a joint statement. “We are so moved by the talent, boldness and heart that this cohort collectively brings to The Public—we are a stronger and better theater with them in residence."

Over the past 17 years, The Public’s Emerging Writers Group has nurtured numerous playwrights who have gone on to have their plays staged at The Public and elsewhere around the country. Current and upcoming Public productions by EWG playwrights include The Seat of Our Pants by Ethan Lipton and Initiative by Else Went. Previous productions include Manahatta by Mary Kathryn Nagle (2023); Jordans by Ife Olujobi (2024); Mobile Unit’s musical adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing (2025) and The Comedy of Errors by Julián Mesri and Rebecca Martínez (2023 and 2024); Drama Desk Award-winning Ryan J. Haddad’s Dark Disabled Stories (2023); Mona Mansour’s The Vagrant Trilogy (2022) and Urge For Going (Public Lab 2011); Out of Time, with contributions by Anna Moench (2022); Eve’s Song (2018) and Pretty Hunger (Public Studio 2017) written by Patricia Ione Lloyd; MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max (Public Studio 2018); The Outer Space (2017) and the Obie Award-winning No Place to Go (2012) written by Ethan Lipton; Ricardo Pérez González’s On the Grounds of Belonging (Public Studio 2017); Christina Gorman’s Fidelis (Public Studio 2015); Detroit ’67 (2013) written by Dominique Morisseau; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Neighbors (2010); and Raúl Castillo’s Knives and Other Sharp Objects (2009).

Writers are selected biennially and receive a two-year fellowship at The Public, which includes a $10,000 stipend. Staged readings of works by Emerging Writers Group members are presented in the Spotlight Series at The Public. The playwrights also participate in a bi-weekly writers group led by The Public’s New Work Development department and opportunities to connect to established playwrights. Additionally, they have a chance to observe rehearsals for productions at The Public, receive career development advice from mid-career and established writers, and receive artistic and professional support from the New Work Development department and Public artistic staff. Members of the group also receive complimentary tickets to Public Theater shows, invited dress rehearsals, and other special events, and a supplemental stipend for tickets to productions at other theaters.