The Predella Studio To Present BECOMING PSYCHIC At 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

The Predella Studio will present Becoming Psychic, written and performed by Gada Jane and directed by Jane alongside Heather Debling. The production will be presented as part of the New York City Fringe Festival, produced by FRIGID New York, at The Rat (68–117 Jay Street, Brooklyn).

Performances will take place on Thursday, April 2 at 9:50 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m.; Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 9:50 p.m.; and Saturday, April 18 at 5:20 p.m. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes, with select performances also available via livestream.

Becoming Psychic follows a skeptic who begins experiencing psychic phenomena and is forced to confront the possibility that she may be losing her grip on reality. Blending narrative storytelling with live readings, the work examines how mystical experiences are framed either as delusion or diagnosis, and who holds authority in defining what is real.

Gada Jane is a Canadian writer, performer, and psychic-intuitive based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. Formerly a skeptic, Jane’s work draws from personal experiences that led her to explore intuitive practice professionally, creating performance work that intersects psychological inquiry, humor, and lived mystical experience. She also writes about psychic and intuitive practice through a Substack published via The Predella Studio.

Founded as a community-based writing group in Kitchener-Waterloo, The Predella Studio is a multidisciplinary creative studio developing Original Theatre and video projects rooted in experimentation and collaboration. Its work explores themes of identity, inner life, and transformation, often blending comedic, psychological, and experimental forms.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open, lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York. The festival supports independent artists by returning 100 percent of box office proceeds directly to participating creators and providing a platform for experimental and emerging work.