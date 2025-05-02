The Other Side Extends Immersive Serial Killer Thriller DOWN THE ROAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Other Side has announced the extension of its critically acclaimed immersive thriller Down the Road through May 31, 2025.

A psychological drama performed in an intimate, immersive setting, Down the Road draws its power from the immediacy of proximity-placing audience members just inches from the actors. The production strips away traditional theatrical distance, building tension through minimal staging and tightly focused storytelling.

"We believe in transforming small to mid-scale immersive theater into a form of entertainment that just makes sense," says Dave Morrissey Jr., Lead Director and Producer at The Other Side's New York division. "When audiences are inches away from the action, the experience becomes undeniably real and emotionally resonant."

This approach echoes recent trends in contemporary theater. Productions like Benedict Andrews's The Cherry Orchard at St. Ann's Warehouse have demonstrated how intimate, stripped-down staging can create unforgettable emotional immediacy-something Down the Road leans into with disturbing clarity.

The show is staged at a converted venue on 34th and Park, with limited seating to preserve the atmosphere of closeness and intensity. Audiences are encouraged to secure tickets in advance, as demand continues to grow.

Tickets are available now. For more information and tickets, please go to https://www.downtheroad.show

