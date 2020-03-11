The New York Premiere of THE VAGRANT TRILOGY to Begin Previews at the Public

The Public Theater will begin performances for the New York premiere of THE VAGRANT TRILOGY, a Public Theater commission, written by Emerging Writers Group alumna Mona Mansour on Tuesday, March 17 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview in the Public's LuEsther Hall. Directed by Obie Award winner Mark Wing-Davey, this epic play will run through Sunday, April 26.

The complete ensemble for THE VAGRANT TRILOGY includes Tala Ashe, Ramsey Faragallah, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Rudy Roushdi, and Hadi Tabbal, with Bassam Abdelfattah and Caitlin Nasema Cassidy as understudies.

Mona Mansour, award-winning playwright and alumna of The Public's Emerging Writers Group, delves into the Palestinian struggle for home and identity in THE VAGRANT TRILOGY, a single epic story told in three parts. In 1967, Adham, a Palestinian Wordsworth scholar, goes to London with his new wife to deliver a lecture. When war breaks out at home, he must decide in an instant what to do-a choice that will affect the rest of his life. The two parts that follow explore alternate realities based on that decision. Each part in the trilogy speaks to the others, together painting a rare and moving picture of Palestinian displacement and a refugee's life of permanent impermanence. Featuring six actors in 19 different roles, Mansour's drama spans four decades and three generations of a family uprooted by war and politics. Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Wing-Davey directs this sweeping new epic about the poetry and pain of losing the place called home.

Continuing The Public's mission to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Joseph Papp Free Preview initiative will continue this spring; free tickets to the performance on Tuesday, March 17 will be available beginning March 11 via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on March 17 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at Astor Place, with entries starting at 11:00 a.m. and winners drawn at 12:00 p.m. (Noon).

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, video design by Greg Emetaz, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Caroline Englander serves as production stage manager.

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY begins performances in The Public's LuEsther Hall on Tuesday, March 17 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview. It will run through Sunday, April 26 with an official press opening on Wednesday, April 1.

Public Theater Partner, Supporter, and full-price single tickets can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.





