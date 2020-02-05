The Miranda Theatre Company Announces 3rd Annual Liz Smith Reading Series At The Cherry Lane Theatre
The Miranda Theatre Company's 3rd Annual Liz Smith Reading Series returns this March at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Named for the legendary journalist, theatre lover, and Miranda enthusiast (who would have turned 97 this February), the Liz Smith Reading Series is a celebration of Women's History Month showcasing work in development by Emma Gibson, Lindsay Joelle, Nambi E. Kelley (Native Son), Lisa Ramirez (To the Bone), and Lyra Yang.
The readings, open to the public, will take place: Tuesday, March 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 31st and Thursday, March 12th.
Whether looking into the world of Chinese women emigrating to San Francisco in the 1930's or of an African American woman with a degree from Columbia University who finds herself working for the sanitation department, the group of playwrights who've been chosen to participate this year have written plays that speak of their unique perspectives while echoing themes and stories that affect us all.
Casts will include Ellen McLaughlin (currently at George Street Playhouse in Midwives, originated the role of Angel in Angels in America); Jason Babinsky (currently at the Atlantic in Anatomy of a Suicide, Network), with additional casting to be announced shortly.
Tuesday, March 3rd at 2pm
THE GARBOLOGISTS
by Lindsay Joelle directed by Taylor Reynolds
Tuesday, March 10th at 2pm
BLOOD
by Nambi E. Kelley directed by Signe Harriday
Thursday, March 12th at 2pm
PAPER DREAM
by Lyra Yang directed by Helen Young
Tuesday, March 17th at 2pm
WATER IN MY HANDS
by Emma Gibson directed by Valentina Fratti
Tuesday, March 31st at 2pm
ALL FALL DOWN
by Lisa Ramirez directed by Lisa Peterson
Admission is free. Reservations are suggested and can be made through Ticket Central
For more information on the Miranda Theatre Company, please visit: www.MirandaTheatreCompany.com