The Long Beach Playhouse Announces 2022 Season

The Long Beach Playhouse announce a five show season running from January 15 through August 6, 2022.

The season will open with Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express and close with Steven Sondheim's popular musical, Company. In between are three audience-pleasing shows including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, You Can't Take it with You, and Intimate Apparel.

"It's great to be able to finally produce some amazing shows we were planning for 2020," said Madison Mooney, the Playhouse Executive Director.

"One of our challenges was getting back on track for a regular Mainstage season. We decided to have five shows ready to go in 2022 and when Company concludes in August, we'll announce a full season for 2022-23."

"I'm very pleased with the five shows we have coming up for 2022," said Sean Gray, the Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. "I knew it was important to put up shows that appealed to audiences and offered variety."

Describing the shows, Gray continued, "Our audiences love Agatha Christie. Securing rights to one of her best known and beloved plays was exciting for our staff, board, and the actors who came out to audition. We were preparing for Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof when we had to close in 2020. Fortunately most of the actors who were cast are ready to go for its run in February and March.

"Following Tennessee Williams, we have a show from the masters of clever dialog and comedic storytelling, Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Their play, You Can't Take it with You, took Broadway by storm and won three Pulitzers. It's the perfect show for our patrons.

"We follow it with Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel. Nottage, herself a Pulitzer Prize winning author, tells the story of an African American seamstress who, despite the odds, finds success serving wealthy white clients and big city prostitutes equally well in 1905 New York.

"Our closing musical is Company, one of Steven Sondheim's best known shows, is the story of a middle-aged bachelor whose married friends give him plenty to ponder on the topic of relationships"

"It's so exciting to be back and particularly so with such an eclectic assortment of shows," said Mooney. "I can already hear the applause!"

Subscriptions for this five show season are on sale now. Priced as follows:

· Friday nights at $90

· Saturday nights and Sunday matinees at $105

· Opening nights with our champagne reception at $127

Single tickets available beginning November 20, 2021

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.