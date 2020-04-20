The Jewish Museum to Present Zoom Conversation With Esther Safran Foer and Keith Gessen

On Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7 pm, The Jewish Museum will present Borders of Home, a free Zoom conversation with authors Esther Safran Foer (I Want You to Know We're Still Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir) and Keith Gessen (A Terrible Country), and Tablet Magazinea??a?? Deputy Editor Stephanie Butnick. Foer and Gessen will recount journeys to their ancestral homes of Ukraine and Russia, grappling with how the past informs our understanding of self and home.

Audiences can join from anywhere, no video/a??microphone necessary (video of audience members will not be visible to others). Attendees must register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SPRIcs8FSYibsOs0D44TCQ. A confirmation email with a link and instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed after registering.

Borders of Home is part of Unpacking the Book: Jewish Writers in Conversation, a series co-presented with the Jewish Book Council, in partnership with Tablet Magazine.





