The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle X, Week 2 - The Tenth Installment Of The Late Night Short Play Competition

Just like your Thanksgiving leftovers, the beloved late-night play competition is BACK and juicier than ever at the Flea Theater Week 2 of Cycle X! Join in and finish off the fall holidays with a free drink and a night of all new plays.

ABOUT: SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle X, Week 2 of SERIALS performances will be at The Siggy at The Flea Theater on November 30th - December 2nd at 9:00 pm. This cycle features returning episodes of Science Project by Cody Hom and Egg Quest: The Saga of The Breakfast Burrito by Kenjiro Lee.

TICKET PRICING:

Tickets available on Click Here and include a free drink!

Virtual live stream: $10

In-person tickets: $22 premium, $17 price accessible (limited availability), $12 early bird (limited availability)

HISTORY: The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

PATREON: The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

WRITERS:

Carmen!

Alyssa Haddad-Chin

Cody Hom

Kenjiro Lee

Amalia Oliva Rojas

DIRECTORS:

Emily Bubeck

Michelle Chan

Ethan Fox

Andie Lerner

Kelly Letourneau

ACTORS:

Laurel Andersen

Nikki Cannon

Georgia Kate Cohen

Gabriela Iglesias

Natalia Mar Urzua

Karen Marulanda

Angelica McEwan

Emily Oliveira

Michael Ortiz

Alice Lussiana Parente

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Nathaniel Stornelli

Nicholas Louis Turturro

Jeremy Palmieri

Greg Lakhan

Marx

Elizabeth Spindler

Chrysi Sylaidi

Dan Victor

William Vonada

Kayla Zanakis

PRODUCERS:

Michael Ortiz

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Emani Brielle Simpson

Cody Hom

Designer:

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.