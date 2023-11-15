The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle X, Week 2 - The Tenth Installment Of The Late Night Short Play Competition

Join in and finish off the fall holidays with a free drink and a night of all new plays.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Adam Grupper Is a Stitch in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Photo 1 Interview: Adam Grupper Is a Stitch in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE
World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground Photo 2 World Premiere of COVENANT Extended at Roundabout Underground
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 4 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Cycle X, Week 2 - The Tenth Installment Of The Late Night Short Play Competition

Just like your Thanksgiving leftovers, the beloved late-night play competition is BACK and juicier than ever at the Flea Theater Week 2 of Cycle X! Join in and finish off the fall holidays with a free drink and a night of all new plays.

ABOUT: SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle X, Week 2 of SERIALS performances will be at The Siggy at The Flea Theater on November 30th - December 2nd at 9:00 pm. This cycle features returning episodes of Science Project by Cody Hom and Egg Quest: The Saga of The Breakfast Burrito by Kenjiro Lee.

TICKET PRICING:

Tickets available on Click Here and include a free drink!

Virtual live stream: $10

In-person tickets: $22 premium, $17 price accessible (limited availability), $12 early bird (limited availability)

HISTORY: The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

PATREON: The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

WRITERS:
Carmen!
Alyssa Haddad-Chin
Cody Hom
Kenjiro Lee
Amalia Oliva Rojas

DIRECTORS:
Emily Bubeck
Michelle Chan
Ethan Fox
Andie Lerner
Kelly Letourneau

ACTORS:
Laurel Andersen

Nikki Cannon

Georgia Kate Cohen

Gabriela Iglesias

Natalia Mar Urzua

Karen Marulanda

Angelica McEwan

Emily Oliveira

Michael Ortiz

Alice Lussiana Parente

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Nathaniel Stornelli

Nicholas Louis Turturro

Jeremy Palmieri

Greg Lakhan

Marx

Elizabeth Spindler

Chrysi Sylaidi

Dan Victor

William Vonada

Kayla Zanakis

PRODUCERS:
Michael Ortiz
Kristan Seemel
Elizabeth Spindler
Emani Brielle Simpson
Cody Hom

Designer:
Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
BEDLAMs ARCADIA Extends for a Second Time at the West End Theater Photo
BEDLAM's ARCADIA Extends for a Second Time at the West End Theater

BEDLAM’s production of Tom Stoppard’s ARCADIA, now playing at the West End Theater, will present a second extension.

2
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & Photo
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has unveiled announced their 2024 Season, which will include three adaptations of classic works, including two World Premieres, as well as their annual Educational Tour.

3
Jaime Lozano to Celebrate Christmas At Lincoln Center With Special Guests Krystina Alabado Photo
Jaime Lozano to Celebrate Christmas At Lincoln Center With Special Guests Krystina Alabado, Shereen Pimentel & More

Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano is set to take the stage at Lincoln Center for his highly anticipated show, Navidad en Familia.

4
Major Attaway, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Kevin Massey Will Lead Concert of New M Photo
Major Attaway, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Kevin Massey Will Lead Concert of New Musical GOLDEN

The new musical GOLDEN will have a concert on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00pm at Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). The performance stars Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin), Bryonha Marie Parham (A Commercial Jingle For Regina Comet, Prince of Broadway), and Kevin Massey (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), with additional casting to be announced.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You