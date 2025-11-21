The Exponential Festival To Present PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT By Little Lord

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Exponential Festival will present PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT with Little Lord from January 13–17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Target Margin’s Upstairs Studio in Brooklyn. Described as an untrained and community-built self-help seminar, the work will consist of five nightly sessions. Admission will be $30 and can be reserved at littlelord.org/professional-development.

The piece engages with ideas surrounding self-actualization, soft skills, pop psychology, and physical aging, marking Little Lord’s return to public performance following a pandemic-era hiatus. Built from a collage of found text and cultural artifacts, the production draws on materials such as self-help recordings, game-show interviews, Clown Ministry manuals, corporate training videos, and retail instruction media.

Facilitators for the sessions will include Moe Angelos, Joshua William Gelb, RN Healey, Michael Levinton, Meg MacCary, Daniel Allen Nelson, Morgan Lindsey Tachco, Laura von Holt, and Kate Weber. The senior leadership team for the project includes producers Little Lord (Michael Levinton, Artistic Director, and Morgan Lindsey Tachco, Creative Producer) and Lucy Powis; stage managers Siena Yusi and Dominique Nadeau; sound designer Kate Marvin; and video designer Joshua William Gelb.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT is related in theme to Little Lord’s recent work SKINNAMARINK / The Peanut Butter Show, which examined cultural and educational structures through a collage-driven performance style. Past critical responses to that work noted its approach to theatrical form and aesthetic influences.

Target Margin’s Upstairs Studio is not ADA accessible; audience members must climb two flights of stairs, and seating will be limited.

The piece was developed through residencies with The Mercury Store, Coffey Street Studios, LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island, and Aunt Karen’s Farm.

ABOUT LITTLE LORD

Little Lord is an ensemble-based company that reinterprets classic, found, and neglected texts to create experimental performance works. The company develops concept-driven pieces that merge narrative theater with formal experimentation, drawing on influences from the theater of the ridiculous, camp traditions, outsider art, ritual, and amateur theatrics. Founded in 2007 by Producing Artistic Director Michael Levinton, Little Lord has presented work at Abrons Arts Center, Next Door @ NYTW, The Bushwick Starr, The Brick, HERE Arts Center, The Mercury Store, Coffey Street Studios, LMCC, and other New York City venues. More information is available at littlelord.org.

ABOUT Michael Levinton

Michael Levinton is a writer, director, and performer whose work spans original theater creation and experimental performance. As the founder of Little Lord, he has developed productions at venues across New York City. His work has been noted for its approach to narrative, collage, and visual style.

ABOUT THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL

The Exponential Festival is a month-long January festival highlighting New York City–based artists working in experimental performance. Participants present work at multiple venues throughout the city, and the festival emphasizes community support, resource-sharing, and a wide range of artistic forms. Led by Nic Adams, Nurit Chinn, and Bailey Williams, Exponential 2026 will mark the festival’s eleventh season. More information can be found at theexponentialfestival.org.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Dates: January 13–17, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Target Margin’s Upstairs Studio, 232 52nd St., Brooklyn

Tickets: $30, available at littlelord.org/professional-development

Accessibility: The venue is not ADA compliant; access requires climbing two flights of stairs.