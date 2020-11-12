The Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents BLACK VOICES

Black Voices premieres at 7:00 P.M. (EST), November 19th.

All those who enjoyed Small Plates: An Evening of Short Plays will want to return to EAG's Zoom on November 19 for this next collaboration curated by Omar M'Sai: Black Voices, a night of one-act readings featuring:



Miranda's Book

written by Jo'Siah Shan

directed by Natae Bush

with Zavier Andrew and Trezure Coles



After a sudden tragedy strikes her family, Miranda returns to her ex-boyfriends home in search of an American classic: Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass.

Little Black Bear

written and directed by Christopher Raishun Marshall

with Maurice Kessler, Ryan Sett, and Tiffany Taylor



Little Black Bear is a beautiful story about the writer's 3rd great-grandparents; two Choctaw Indians navigating the impossible choice of saving their future or their history, and the pain that either decision will undoubtedly bring.

52nd Floor

written and directed by Karen L. Smith

with Marcella Matthews Cooper and Anthony Cooper

What happens on the 52nd Floor may not necessarily stay on the 52nd Floor! This third play from The Suitcase Trilogy explores the challenge of not giving up ten minutes before the miracle happens.

Black Voices premieres at 7:00 P.M. (EST), November 19th. Tickets are priced at pay-what-you-can and are available now at ticketstripe.com/eag-black-voices. The link to access the live Zoom event will be emailed to all ticketholders. Only 100 tickets are available for this exclusive online event. All proceeds from this performance will go to the charitable programs of The Episcopal Actors' Guild, which has been providing emergency financial assistance and career support to NYC's professional performing artists of all faiths, and none, since 1923.

