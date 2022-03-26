The Atlantic Theatre Company to Stage World Premiere of THE BEDWETTER

The Atlantic Theater Company is set to stage the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman. The show features lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter will begin performances on Saturday, April 30th and will open Monday, May 23rd for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).

The Bedwetter will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, music supervision and coordination by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations by David Chase, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dialects by Kate Wilson, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager. Tony Award winner David Yazbek serves as a creative consultant.

The Bedwetter is supported, in part, by generous funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Pictured: (L-R) Bebe Neuwirth (Nana), Emily Zimmerman (Laura), Margot Weintraub (Amy), Caissie Levy (Beth Ann), Charlotte MacLeod (Abby), Ellyn Marie Marsh (Mrs. Dembo), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Ally), Ashley Blanchet (Miss New Hampshire), Zoe Glick (Sarah), Darren Goldstein (Donald), and Rick Crom (Dr.Riley).