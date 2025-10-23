The Actors Center Welcomes 32 New Members To Its Resident Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors Center has announced the addition of 32 new members to its Resident Company, expanding the diverse collective to more than 300 working artists. The ongoing creative residency program supports professional actors with time, community, and artistic resources to further their craft across mediums.

This year’s incoming members include Tala Ashe, Bre Blair, Charles Browning, Andréa Burns, Baize Buzan, Fala Chen, Anthony Crane, James Cusati-Moyer, Brandon Flynn, Seann Gallagher, Natalie Gold, Blake Hackler, Erik Jensen, Lilli Kay, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sydney Lemmon, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Adepero Oduye, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Jason Ralph, Haley Rawson, Patrick Sabongui, Stacey Sargeant, Maureen Sebastian, Phillipa Soo, Ryan Spahn, Marilee Talkington, Rachel Ticotin, Joe Tippett, James Udom, Zenzi Williams, and Lana Young.

“We're thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of incoming artists,” said Alex Birnie, Executive and Artistic Director. “For 29 years, we've worked to sustain New York City's acting community. Unlike most creative disciplines, actors are rarely afforded process-oriented residencies. We exist to counteract this underinvestment in actors by providing dedicated resources essential to sustaining artistry at the highest level.”

Each season, The Actors Center hosts over 400 hours of development workshops, collaborating with approximately 30 guest artists from across disciplines, including teachers, directors, filmmakers, and writers. Recent guests have included Patrick Page, Raja Feather Kelly, Carl Cofield, Ted Sluberski, Deborah Hecht, Yasmine Lee, Evan Yionoulis, Jeff Hiller, Tonya Pinkins, and Ron Van Lieu.

In the past five years, company members have performed with 81 New York theater companies, appeared in 36 Broadway productions, 120 television series, and 47 major films, while teaching in over 35 universities and training programs nationwide.

Launched in 2024, the Center’s Mentorship Program pairs Resident Company members with early career actors, providing guidance and support for building sustainable, fulfilling artistic careers. The initiative reflects The Actors Center’s mission to foster excellence and equity across the acting profession.

View the full list of Resident Company members at theactorscenter.org/company