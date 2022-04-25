The Acting Company Announces 50th Anniversary Gala Honoring Peter Darrow

The Acting Company has announced a celebration of the company's half century of impact across America with a 50th Anniversary Gala to take place on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Capitale (130 Bowery). The evening will include a special 50th anniversary performance with notable alumni including Duane Boutté, Jimonn Cole, Keith David, Stephen DeRosa, Harriet Harris, Ezra Knight, JD Mollison, Mary Lou Rosato, Roslyn Ruff, Derek Smith, Henry Stram with an introduction by Jack O'Brien and direction by former Artistic Director Ian Belknap.

The Acting Company will honor Peter Darrow with the Joan M. Warburg Civic Engagement Award, bestowed on individuals who have demonstrated admirable dedication to philanthropic and civic causes in the arts and other areas.

Darrow is a Senior Counsel at the international law firm Cleary Gottlieb, Steen and Hamilton. He is a 1964 graduate, magna cum laude, of Harvard College and a 1967 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School where he was a member of The Law Review. Over the last 30 years, he has served in several not-for-profit leadership positions in the fields of public media, education, and the performing arts. His prior board service includes terms chairing the boards of New York Public Radio, Public Radio International, and the visiting committee of The University of Chicago's School of Social Work, as well as serving as Board President of the Saint Ann's School. Mr. Darrow is currently Chair of the Board of Trustees of The CUNY Graduate Center Foundation, Vice Chair of the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center, and a Trustee of BRIC Community Media in Brooklyn.

The evening will begin at 6:00 pm with cocktail hour and silent auction followed by award ceremony, live auction, dinner and live music ending with a 50th anniversary performance. For information about sponsorship, table and ticket packages, please contact Erik Schroeder at 212-258-3111 or eschroeder@theactingcompany.org or visit www.theactingcompany.org/gala

Over 5,000 students in New York City and across the country benefit from The Acting Compnay's in-school residencies and educator workshops every year. Annually over 30,000 audience members see an Acting Company production across the country who otherwise lack access to professional classical theatre. The Acting Company 's 2022-23 touring and New York season will perform in 21 states beginning with a world premiere adaptation of Alexandré Dumas' The Three Musketeers by Kirsten Childs under the direction of Gash. The troupe will also perform William Shakespeare 's Romeo & Juliet in repertory, directed by Leah C. Gardiner

For more information visit: www.theactingcompany.org