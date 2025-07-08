TROPHY BOYS Extends for a Final Time at MCC Theater

Performances will now play through August 3.
MCC Theater will present a final, one-week extension of the US Premiere of Trophy Boys by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor. Previously extended through July 27, Trophy Boys will now play through Sunday August 3 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
In a culture set on punishing and criticizing men for just existing, the Trophy Boys prepare for the final debate of their undefeated high school careers. Going up against their sister school, they get a debate topic so weighted there’s no way they could possibly win—or could they? What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.
Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory, and the cost of reaching it.
The cast of Trophy Boys includes Terry Hu as David, Louisa Jacobson as Jared, Esco Jouléy as Scott, and Mattana as Owen. Renita Lewis and Imani Russell are the production understudies.