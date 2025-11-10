THE WASP, Starring Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth, Extends Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Engine Theater has extended The Wasp by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm through November 23, 2025. Directed by Rory McGregor, The Wasp stars Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth. It is staged at a private loft in the Financial District.

Zachary Sewart in Theatermania calls The Wasp an “unexpected thriller,” a “wild two-hander,” and “a modern-day penny dreadful that seamlessly walks the line between horror and camp.” Stewart further declares, “Little Engine, a company that was founded last year by three young foreign-born women, has a mission to present new work by writers living outside of America, which is exactly what this shockingly parochial town and its insular theaters need to escape this rut. Get to know them, because they’re going to be a big deal.”

In The Wasp, Heather and Carla haven’t spoken since school. Their lives could not be more different, one outwardly successful, the other struggling to stay afloat. When they meet again, what begins as a friendly reunion spirals into a tense and unsettling encounter, where long-buried secrets surface and dangerous possibilities take flight. Gripping, and razor-sharp, The Wasp is a psychological thriller that keeps audiences on edge from start to finish. Power, memory, and revenge collide in this electrifying two-hander.

The creative team for The Wasp includes three-time Tony-winner Scott Pask (set design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brian Hickey (sound design), Hannah Sgambellone (production manager), and Frederick Krepps (stage manager).