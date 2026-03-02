DANCING IN THE MEADOW to be Presented at American Theatre of Actors

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre of Actors will present the world premiere of Dancing in the Meadow, a poignant new drama written and directed by ATA Founder James Jennings. This limited engagement runs from February 25 through March 8, 2026, at the historic Beckmann Theatre.

The story follows the Andersons, a couple trapped by a relentless snowstorm just as a lifelong dream drifts within reach. After four decades of silence, the legendary Marvin has returned to town, ready to record again with his old bandmate, Hank. As anticipation for a "Whispering Tumbleweeds" reunion reaches a fever pitch, the elements threaten to freeze out their last shot at musical glory.

Dancing in the Meadow explores the delicate balance between aging ambitions and the quiet strength of partnership. June struggles to steady her husband, Hank, whose soaring enthusiasm risks a heartbreak as cold as the blizzard outside.

The production features a cast of independent theatre veterans, including Ken Coughlin, Ginger Kipps, Rick Jordan, and Chiara Aiello.

Under the leadership of James Jennings, ATA continues its 50-year legacy of fostering new works and providing a vital platform for emerging and established artists in the heart of New York City's independent theatre scene.