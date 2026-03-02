Photos: TOSOS Premieres OUR HOUSE At A.R.T./New York Theatres

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TOSOS, New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, is presenting the World Premiere of Our House by Barry Boehm. Directed by Mark Finley, performances run through March 21 at A.R.T/New York's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Set in Iowa the year before marriage equality is recognized by the Supreme Court, OUR HOUSE is about family. Andy, an ACT UP veteran, and his husband are set to host the wedding of their nephew Brendan to Eugene, who is African American. The happy occasion is threatened when the young couple venture out into the neighborhood and a confrontation with locals force this modern family to face some hard facts about what it takes to make everyone feel safe in “our house.”

Our House stars Christopher Borg (2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominee for Outstanding Featured Actor in Charles Busch's The Confession of Lily Dare), Tim Burke (Naked Boys Singing), CJ DiOrio (Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec), Jalen Ford (Gratitude at Urban Stages), Nancy Slusser (Menopause The Musical) and Jon Spano (Peggy and Jackson at The Public). The production team includes Evan Frank (set), Ben Phillipp (costumes), David Castaneda (lighting), Morry Campbell (sound), Abby Fry (stage manager), Ken Goldman (producer), Nicholas Reilly (associate producer) and Reesa Graham (assistant director).

OUR HOUSE runs February 26 - March 21, Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at The A.R.T./New York Theatres is located at 502 West 53rd Street.