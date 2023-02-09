THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Off-Broadway to Launch Digital Lottery

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is launching a digital lottery! Performances will begin tomorrow, February 10th at the off-Broadway DR2 Theatre, 101 East 15th Street in Union Square. For all information go to hungrycaterpillarshow.com.

Entries for The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show digital lottery start at 12 AM, 2 days before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 4 tickets at $24 each ($19 plus a $5 service fee).

Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show has performed over 2000 shows worldwide including sold out shows in Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Dubai, Belgium, United Kingdom, Canada, Luxemburg, Netherlands and in New York City. This engagement will mark The Very Hungry Caterpillar's return to New York at the DR2 Theatre, and the start of a national tour.

Children and families will see author Eric Carle's beautifully imagined stories come to life at this very special event featuring a variety of enchanting puppets and special audience participation elements. Plus, all attendees will have the opportunity of taking a photo with The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Rockefeller says "After bringing the show across the globe, we are thrilled to be bringing the Hungry Caterpillar to NYC and the DR2 Theatre. There is something so very special about Eric Carle's work that allows so many children to experience the magic of theatre for the very first time - with a character they love".

The show features 75 magical puppets designed and built by Rockefeller Studios, and music by longtime Rockefeller collaborator Nate Edmondson. The book written by Eric Carle features four Eric Carle stories. This production is Associate Directed by Vicki Oceguera, with Set Design by Tyler Schank, and Lighting Design by Jeremy Burd. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

Performance schedule is as follows: Fridays at 10:00am; Saturdays & Sundays at 9:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Non-lottery tickets are priced at $39-$99 and can be purchased through online or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.