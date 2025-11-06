THE QUEER WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS to Premiere December 2 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Watch Theatre will present the world premiere of The Queer Without a Santa Claus, a new parody holiday production running Tuesdays and Fridays, December 2–19, 2025, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside the West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street, corner of Ninth Avenue). Performances begin at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 9:00 p.m. for dinner and drinks.

The production offers an adult reinterpretation of classic stop-motion Christmas specials, featuring drag, burlesque, and musical performances. In this version, Mrs. Claus, reindeer Vixen, and a group of elves set out to find one person in New York City who still believes in Santa Claus—an effort that leads to increasingly risqué encounters.

The Queer Without a Santa Claus is directed and choreographed by burlesque artist Sassie LeFay (Unmasked! A Comic Book Burlesque Parody) and music-directed by Stephen Murphy (Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie). The production incorporates live vocals, dance, and comic sketches performed by an ensemble of drag artists and dancers.

Performances take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 p.m. from December 2 through December 19. Tickets are $30 for Tuesday performances and $40 for Friday performances, with a $25 food and beverage minimum per guest.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located at 407 West 42nd Street inside the West Bank Café. Tickets and additional information are available at www.TheBeechman.com.