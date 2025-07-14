THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate 2,000 Performances in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Break out your chokers and wide leg jeans - The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating our 2,000th performance at New World Stages Y2K style! Join in on July 28th to celebrate this milestone with $39 tickets at the box office available starting 2,000 seconds before curtain (P.S. that's 33 minutes before).



Offer valid at the box office for 7/28/25 performance only. Tickets may only be purchased day of; no advance ticket sales. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. All sales are final—no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.



The Play That Goes Wrong currently features Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Evan Alexander Smith as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, and Liana Hunt as Sandra. The cast also includes Blair Baker, Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Directed by Matt DiCarlo, The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating over a decade of disasters in London’s West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 4 million people around the world, with productions in over 49 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).

