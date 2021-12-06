THE LIGHTS OF BROADWAY SHOWCARDS Releases 2021 Edition

Producer Dori Berinstein and creator Justin "Squigs" Robertston announced today the 2021 edition of the fan-favorite The Lights of Broadway Showcards. The highly anticipated new edition contains 129 new cards featuring illustrations of Broadway's brightest stars, shows on and Off-Broadway, historic theaters, iconic opening numbers, and more.

The Lights Of Broadway Showcards pay tribute to the new and notable on Broadway, as well as the legendary and revered. Actors and actresses, writers, directors, designers, personalities, organizations, theaters and related locales, theatre lore, traditions, and tall tales. Each card comes with fun facts to learn and share, highlighting the stuff that makes this vital, collaborative, and exciting art form thrive. New editions are published semiannually.

In addition to the core cards, the 2021 edition also contains a rare roster including additions to the Ensemblist, Golden Age, If It Only Runs A Minute, and Broadway Up Close Theater card series. To view all of the cards in the 2021 edition and to purchase, please visit thelightsofbroadway.nyc.

Artist and creator Justin "Squigs" Robertston said, "after such a long period of darkness in theaters around the world, it feels like such a celebration as Broadway stage lights are glowing and curtains are rising once again! In this 2021 Edition - dubbed the 'Curtain Up! Light the Lights! Edition' by our collectors - we herald the return of gathering together for shared stories and new possibilities."

"We're so excited to get this special Edition out into the world. Squig's work is truly breathtaking. It's a beautiful celebration of all things theatre," said producer Dori Berinstein.

A portion from all of The Lights of Broadway Show Cards will benefit charities close to the collective heart of the Broadway community including. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids and The Actors Fund. This year's edition also brings back the cards' Giving Back program, featuring special signed cards Ashley Park, Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney, Jennifer Simard & Christopher Sieber, and Rob McClure, each highlighting a different charity. This year's Giving Back stars have chosen to highlight Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Darkness Rising, and Spread Ari's Light, respectively.