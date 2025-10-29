THE LARAMIE PROJECT to Have 25th Anniversary Reading at Audible Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible Theater will present a special 25th anniversary reading of The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and Members of the Tectonic Theater Project, live for four performances only this December at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Directed by Tectonic’s Founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman, the star-studded cast will be announced soon. The Laramie Project will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Tickets are on sale now for the four readings on Thursday, December 4 at 7PM; Friday, December 5 at 7PM; and Saturday, December 6 at 2PM and 7PM.

The creative team will include David Lander (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and John Narun (video design). Frank Lombardi is the Production Stage Manager and Eloia Peterson is the Assistant Stage Manager. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 authentic voices from the community in a powerful tapestry of grief, reflection, and ultimately, hope. Now, Tony nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tectonic Theater Project artistic director Moisés Kaufman revisits this landmark work—hailed as one of the most vital in the American theater canon—at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Since its premiere at The Denver Center Theater Company in 2000, The Laramie Project has become one of the most frequently performed plays in America, inspiring generations of audience members through numerous professional, amateur and school productions; a 2002 HBO film adaptation; and furthering social and political change with the 2009 enactment of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.