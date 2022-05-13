TED GREENBERG'S THE COMPLETE PERFORMER to Return to SoHo Playhouse

The comedy and the cab return to New York City. Ted Greenberg's The Complete Performer, which began its storied run at the SoHo Playhouse in September 2008, has announced its return after a two-year hiatus due the global pandemic. The hour-long comedy has been extended through December 3, 2022.

The first Saturday night of every month at 5:00 pm, Ted Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning former David Letterman writer and star of the Off-Broadway play ACE, performs his mostly one-man comedy show and then whisks a lucky audience group home in a New York City taxi driven by Greenberg himself.

Ted Greenberg's The Complete Performer runs through December 3, 2022, the first Saturday of each month-June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3-at 5:00 pm at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St., between Sixth Avenue and Varick; Subway: C/E to Spring St. or 1 to Houston). Visit www.sohoplayhouse.com or call (212) 691-1555 for advance tickets, which are $25.