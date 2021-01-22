TADA! Announces Online Song and Dance Series and Broadway Workshops

Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater's new online Winter Education Classes, designed for ages 4 to 14.

In addition to the 12-week Winter Semester Musical Theater Classes from January 25 through April 17, TADA! is offering a 4-week Song and Dance Mini-Series in February and March and 1-day Broadway Workshops for families looking for a short-term and affordable commitment.

Song and Dance Mini-Series will take place from February 3 through February 25 and March 3 through March 25 for ages 4-5; 6-7 and 8-10. During these online, interactive musical theater classes, students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to a song from a Broadway musical, and participate in interactive theater games.

Broadway Workshops will be presented online from February 16-18 and March 23-25 for ages 4-5; 6-7; 8-10; and Middle School. Students will learn music and choreography to a show-stopping number from a Broadway musical in a 1.5 hour session. Students walk away with a piece they can perform at home, while enjoying an interactive and lively afternoon focused on self-confidence, teamwork and communication.

TADA! Youth Theater is an anti-racist and multicultural organization, and, therefore, is committed to providing financial assistance to families who demonstrate self-expressed need.

For more information on TADA! Youth Theater Winter Education Classes, including pricing, please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/online-winter-classes.

TADA! Winter Semester Classes for 12 Sessions

In this fast-paced, active environment, from January 25th through April 17th, young people will co-create an original musical as an ensemble. It's the perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling, and fun theater games to keep their young minds engaged all semester long! With smaller class sizes, TADA! Professional Teaching Artists provide personalized attention and offer one-on-one coaching and solo opportunities for each student in the areas of singing, dancing and acting. All classes take place on Zoom and culminate in a final performance for an invited Zoom audience. TADA!'s goal is to bring kids together even when they're apart. Students are welcome from New York City, the tri-state region, across the country, and around the world!

Ages 4-5: Musical Theater Minis

Imagine! Explore! Play! Perform! Musical Theater Minis, ages 4-5, will let imagination be their guide. In this upbeat, high-energy class, young stars will create and perform their very own original mini-musical. Students will bring their story and character to life for friends and family in a fun Zoom performance.

Ages 6-7: Jazzy Juniors

Create! Explore! Rehearse! Perform! Jazzy Juniors, ages 6-7, lets creativity take center stage. In this fast-paced, active environment, students will co-create an original musical as an ensemble. This class is the perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling, and fun theater games to keep young minds active and engaged.

Ages 8-10: Rising Stars

Write! Rehearse! Record! Premiere! Rising Stars, ages 8-10, will share their voice and be heard. Through improvisation and good old-fashioned fun, students will work as an ensemble to devise an original movie musical for an invited Zoom audience. TADA! will debut a high-quality recording of this fabulous world premiere performance for family and friends.

Middle School: Broadway Bound

Train! Rehearse! Record! Premiere a Musical on Zoom! Middle School Broadway Bound students will engage in musical theater training and learn vocals and choreography to popular songs from Broadway musicals. Students will also create their own monologues based on their interests and identity, culminating in a final Musical Revue on Zoom. One-on-one coaching elevates their experiences and provides the skills needed to become triple threat performers.