T4T FEST Produced by Noah Pyzik to be Presented at The Brick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brick will present T4T FEST: BY trans artists, FOR trans audiences, produced by Noah Pyzik. Events will run June 3-8, 2025 at The Brick Theater.



Lineup:

June 3 at 8pm

POWPOWPOWKABOOM by Dom Martello

The Show Girl by R. Jahan

June 4 at 8pm

Narcissus AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R) by Oscar K.

Dr. Glo-Werm by Nay Harris

June 5 at 8pm

The Pride of Lions by Roger Q. Mason

Further South by Carmi Burbridge

June 6 at 8pm

THE JADE RABBIT IS CRASHING OUT OVER EL*N M*SK by Esmé Ng

chaos god of the orion sun by Aster Drewe

Club Chakra by Saphire Oshun

swearing in english. by Ema Zivkovic

June 7 at 3pm

Good Girls Don’t Go to Hell by A.A. Brenner

His Majesty, Her Self by Alle Mims

The Archetypes by Oliver Indictor

June 7 at 8pm

Somebody Told Me There’s a Monster in the Lake by D.A. Mindell

MIKEY & STEVE FACE THE MUNICIPAL COURT! by Noma Mirny

June 8 at 3pm

Let Me Not Be Myself by Sloth Levine

The Ghost of Leslie-f-ing-Feinberg by Kaila Tacazon

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Maybe Happy Ending - 26% Operation Mincemeat - 21% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds