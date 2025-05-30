T4T FEST Produced by Noah Pyzik to be Presented at The Brick

Events will run June 3-8, 2025.
The Brick will present T4T FEST: BY trans artists, FOR trans audiences, produced by Noah Pyzik. Events will run June 3-8, 2025 at The Brick Theater.
Lineup:
POWPOWPOWKABOOM by Dom Martello
The Show Girl by R. Jahan
Narcissus AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R) by Oscar K.
Dr. Glo-Werm by Nay Harris
The Pride of Lions by Roger Q. Mason
Further South by Carmi Burbridge
THE JADE RABBIT IS CRASHING OUT OVER EL*N M*SK by Esmé Ng
chaos god of the orion sun by Aster Drewe
Club Chakra by Saphire Oshun
swearing in english. by Ema Zivkovic
Good Girls Don’t Go to Hell by A.A. Brenner
His Majesty, Her Self by Alle Mims
The Archetypes by Oliver Indictor
Somebody Told Me There’s a Monster in the Lake by D.A. Mindell
MIKEY & STEVE FACE THE MUNICIPAL COURT! by Noma Mirny
Let Me Not Be Myself by Sloth Levine
The Ghost of Leslie-f-ing-Feinberg by Kaila Tacazon
Best Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos