T4T FEST Produced by Noah Pyzik to be Presented at The Brick

Events will run June 3-8, 2025.

By: May. 30, 2025
The Brick will present T4T FEST: BY trans artists, FOR trans audiences, produced by Noah Pyzik. Events will run June 3-8, 2025 at The Brick Theater.
 

Lineup:

June 3 at 8pm

POWPOWPOWKABOOM by Dom Martello
The Show Girl by R. Jahan

June 4 at 8pm

Narcissus AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R) by Oscar K.
Dr. Glo-Werm by Nay Harris

June 5 at 8pm

The Pride of Lions by Roger Q. Mason
Further South by Carmi Burbridge

June 6 at 8pm

THE JADE RABBIT IS CRASHING OUT OVER EL*N M*SK by Esmé Ng
chaos god of the orion sun by Aster Drewe
Club Chakra by Saphire Oshun
swearing in english. by Ema Zivkovic

June 7 at 3pm

Good Girls Don’t Go to Hell by A.A. Brenner
His Majesty, Her Self by Alle Mims
The Archetypes by Oliver Indictor

June 7 at 8pm

Somebody Told Me There’s a Monster in the Lake by D.A. Mindell
MIKEY & STEVE FACE THE MUNICIPAL COURT! by Noma Mirny

June 8 at 3pm

Let Me Not Be Myself by Sloth Levine
The Ghost of Leslie-f-ing-Feinberg by Kaila Tacazon



