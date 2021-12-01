Steve Ross to Open Urban Stages' WINTER RHYTHMS Series With a Gala Celebration

Steve Ross will open the award-winning Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms Musical Series will toast the opening with a champagne reception, concert featuring Mr. Ross and Friends, followed by dinner at the French Bistro, Ocabanon on December 7 at Urban Stages Theater (259 West 30 Street), at 7PM.

Mr. Ross has recently returned from performing in Dubai and St Louis this fall. When Ross takes the stage, the world comes right. He creates a 20's, 30's, and 40' world so complete that we believe we are there. Cole Porter and Noel Coward and the best songs of the American Song Book greats. A world of wordplay and word joy, melody, rhyme, gaiety and glamor, charm with snappy wit and sharp dress. For this performance, he will be accompanied by award-winning performer Shana Farr, with Tony Cangeloni, Romulus Drake, and Elow Young Singer finalist Madalyn Mathews. Mr. Ross will open the Winter Rhythms musical series produced by Sue Matsuki and Tom Toce.

Paris has come to 29th Street between 7th and 8th. Armel Joly, a Parisenne, came to New York to establish Ocabanon Restaurant, a small place in a garden in Southern France to eat, drink and talk. It is a family-run French kitchen where quality meets conviviality. What is a better place to bring French heritage and to create new connections through French cuisine? Mr. Joly has also created a French boutique of foods, clothes, and other gifts imported from France.

Winter Rhythms is an award-winning series featuring over 20 diverse musical shows, including cabaret, jazz, musical theater, runs December 7 through 19, 2021. The series helps fund the Outreach Educational Programs, with over 200 educational programs in New York libraries and schools. Opening night tickets for Steve Ross and Friends with dinner is $160; General admission tickets are $30 for each show ($50 for two shows).

To purchase tickets or for more information: UrbanStages.org