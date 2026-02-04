Staged Reading of T CLUB at Playwrights Horizons to Benefit Brain Tumor Society

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

T Club, written by Jac Ford and directed by Melissa Mowry, will have a staged reading at Playwrights Horizons on Thursday, February 12. All proceeds from this evocative play will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

T Club follows Lily, Nat, and Raj as they find themselves with an unlikely connection: their moms have brain tumors. Thrust into their new normal, they must face the uncertainties of their futures while somehow being people in a world that keeps moving. Filled with heart, hard truths, and fantastical play, T Club explores grief and how we can want two seemingly contradictory things simultaneously: escape and togetherness.

Featuring Theo Francis, Colin Henning, Lydia Newman, and Natalie Nielsen-Ruiz. Directed by Melissa Mowry and stage managed by Sherry Wang. Presented by Jac Ford.

Performance will be February 12 at 7:00pm ET at Playwrights Horizons' Stavros Niarchos Foundation Rehearsal Studio (416 W 42nd St. 5th Fl, New York, NY 10036). Run time is approximately 100 minutes. Tickets are available online at: tclub.eventbrite.com

The inspiration behind this benefit reading is personal for playwright, Jac Ford. Her mother and mother-in-law both had brain tumors. In honor of both of them, she is running the 11-miler at the Big Sur Marathon this upcoming April with the National Brain Tumor Society's Gray Nation Endurance race team. Seeing an intersection between her artistic, philanthropic, and athletic interests, this reading is in service of her fundraising goals for the National Brain Tumor Society with all proceeds from the reading going to NBTS.

National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) invests in, mobilizes and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments and advocate for patients and their care partners. If you are unable to attend the reading but wish to contribute to this noble cause, please visit: https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/jacqueline-ford.