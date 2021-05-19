Sasha Velour to Host LA MAMA LOVE CABARET Benefit Performance in June

La MaMa has announced that Sasha Velour ("RuPaul's Drag Race" season 9 winner) will host La MaMa Love Cabaret, a benefit performance for La MaMa. The performance will take place both in-person at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre and online at lamama.org on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7pm ET.

The La MaMa Love Cabaret celebrates intersectional queerness at this moment of historical change. This fundraising event brings together New York's most illustrious queer artists with performers from abroad to envision a new future: a future that is full of love.

La MaMa Love Cabaret will feature Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Justin Vivian Bond, The Illustrious Pearl, Pixel the Drag Jester, Sweaty Eddie, Untitled Queen and artists from our international queer community.

The Cabaret is a live, on site benefit that will welcome a limited number of vaccinated audience members into the theatre. La MaMa will adhere to the most recent COVID-safety protocols according to the State of New York. The event will also be live streamed globally to a virtual audience.

Streaming tickets are available beginning at $25 and limited in-person benefit tickets are available starting at $1,000. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.lamama.org/shows/love-cabaret.

Love is what La MaMa was founded on: love for creativity, love for humanity, and love for the earth. As they celebrate Pride Month and close out their 59th Season, La MaMa will activate the shared love of our global community through art.

