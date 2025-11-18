Sarah Jessica Parker and More to Present Private Salon Presentation Of SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarah Jessica Parker, Leah Michalos (Chicken and Biscuits, Beau), and Kennedy and John Cogan will present a private salon presentation of a new play by Anastasia Traina, SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET, directed by Tony Award–nominated director Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers and Sons). The intimate evening will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6:30.

The salon will feature selections from the play performed by an exceptional ensemble, including Joanne Tucker, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Timothy Britten Parker, Maddie Corman, Maria Dizzia, and Scott Cohen.

Set against the backdrop of downtown New York, Seagulls on Sullivan Street explores themes of connection, longing, and the unexpected ways lives intersect—crafted with Traina's signature blend of lyricism, humor, and emotional nuance. Under the direction of Sheryl Kaller, the piece is poised to bring this deeply resonant voice to the Off-Broadway landscape in the fall of 2026.