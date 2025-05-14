STAGE LEFT: A New Play Festival to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Working Theater and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present the first-ever Stage Left, an innovative new play festival set to take place at The Judy Theatre at Playwrights Horizons across two weekends - June 13 - 15 and June 20 - 22, 2025. Supported by the Murphy Institute and Leadership for Democracy and Social Justice and hosted by Playwrights Horizons, Stage Left will unite New York’s arts and advocacy communities to spotlight the power of collective storytelling in building a more just and equitable world.

Stage Left features six new play readings inspired by frontline fights for racial and economic justice, including La Dureza by Ed Cardona Jr., Hit Machine by Jonathan Caren, The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, Foot Wears House by Laura Neill, The Hero U Took by Pedro Rosario, and Date of Release by Andrea Ambam.

Each of the plays is paired with an advocacy coalition working at the frontlines of the movement — including REI Soho Union, Los Deliveristas Unidos/Workers Justice Project, and Releasing Aging People in Prison Campaign—to catalyze conversation and create pathways to immediate and meaningful action following each reading.

The festival was born out of conversations between Working Theater and BAC, and Leadership for Democracy and Social Justice, an institute at CUNY’s School of Labor and Urban Studies devoted to training, connecting, and supporting leaders at the frontlines of movements demanding justice and liberation. In the face of a federal government that is rolling back racial justice initiatives, protections for workers, and arts programming, all three organizations identified a need to re-energize New Yorkers around the fights for racial and economic justice and to remind ourselves of the extensive legacy of resistance that our city has supported.

“I’m honored to be involved in the Stage Left Festival, especially knowing that, first and foremost, my play Date of Release will be used as a tool to advocate for fair and timely parole,” says playwright Andrea Ambam, writer of Date of Release. “I wrote the first iteration of Date of Release after conversations with The Releasing Aging People From Prison (RAPP) Campaign. Director Jose Saldana described the carceral system as creating an “epic of trauma” for families to untangle. It’s easy to underestimate, but if theatre were not a powerful and meaningful weapon, we wouldn’t be seeing such incessant federal attempts to silence and defund artists and arts organizations.”

By bridging theater and social change, Stage Left transforms performance into a site of solidarity, reflection, and resistance. Events will include readings, community conversations, action sessions, and a culminating celebration.

“Theater is uniquely positioned to function as cultural organizing.” says Colm Summers, Working Theater Artistic Director. “Stage Left is about bringing together our city's creative and activist communities to do just that. By putting new plays in conversation with some of the most urgent organizing work in the country, we’re creating a space where the rubber meets the road. It’s intended as a direct response to our current moment.”

Jennifer Disla, Co-Executive Director of Leadership for Democracy and Social Justice added “As an organization that trains and equips the next generation of social justice leaders, we believe that cultural organizing is an irreplaceable tool for building power and countering the narratives that have landed us in the present state of our country. This creates the power to inform and reframe while also celebrating the joy and relationship building that makes us human.” Additional information about the festival lineup and talent will be announced in the coming weeks.



Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 7% Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 6% Vote Now!