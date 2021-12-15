SPAMILTON 2022 National Tour Dates Announced

The singing, dancing, comedy revolution continues across the U.S. in 2022! After reigning in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, the SPAMILTON: An American Parody National Tour opened in Cleveland, OH on Dec 20, 2018.

Ever since, the show has kept audiences laughing in Las Vegas, Boston, Houston, Phoenix and more. Having just finished a smashing engagement at The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL, the company is now bringing a hilarious evening to a city near you!

SPAMILTON: An American parody is a comedic crash course of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters. Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, includes celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano!

Our versatile cast of eight will delight with this high energy musical spoof! Keeping you in stitches with parody wit, in awe of a zillion costume changes while hanging onto every clever mashup. The cast features Jared Alexander, Paloma D'Auria, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, T.J. Newton, Nigel Richards, Miles Davis Tillman and Musical Director, Fred Barton at the piano.

Get a full list of cities and tickets, on-sale now, at SPAMILTON.com.