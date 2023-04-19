SMART Extends at Ensemble Studio Theatre

Ensemble Studio Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced that Mary Elizabeth Hamilton's new play Smart has been extended to Sunday, April 30. There will also be a post-show panel discussion following the April 22 matinee performance with Meredith Broussard, Sophie Bushwick, Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, and Ben Moskowitz about the issues of using smart devices in the home and personal privacy and data rights.

Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, Smart, which is Hamilton's Off-Broadway debut, was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country. In addition to working with EST through the EST/Sloan Project, Hamilton is also a graduate of Youngblood, EST's early career playwrights' group.

Elaine's cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won't let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a "Jenny," a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom - while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn't the only one listening? Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.

Smart has scenic design by Ant Ma; lighting design by Colleen Doherty; costume design by Megan E. Rutherford; props design by Caitlyn Murphy; sound design by Josh Samuels; and production stage manager Lauren Nicole Jackson.

This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.