SLAM FRANK Will Launch Kickstarter to Fund Original Cast Recording

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new musical SLAM FRANK, following its sold-out Fall run and growing national conversation, has announced the pre-launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund its Original Cast Recording, preserving the show’s bold, genre-blending score and original performances.

The album will be produced by Andrew Fox and Mikhail Pivovarov, wih additional production by Ricky Sour, translating the raw, live energy that has made SLAM FRANK one of the most talked-about new musicals in recent memory into a fully-produced studio recording. The recording will feature the original cast and band, bringing the show’s subversively comic soundscape to audiences far beyond the theater.

Creator, composer, and “master troll” Andrew Fox conceived SLAM FRANK with Joel Sinensky, and was directed by Sam LaFrage. The album will feature the original cast of Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Alex Lewis as Peter, Anya van Hoogstraten as Margot, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Kris Bramson with additional vocals. The band features Andrew Fox (keys), Justin Rothberg (guitar), Jared Decker (percussion), and Joseph Wallace (bass).

The cast recording will showcase the full scope of SLAM FRANK’s wildly-eclectic score, which expertly hurtles fron Rap to Pop to Folk to Golden Age Broadway and more. Fans, supporters, and new listeners alike can back the project and gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, unreleased tracks, and limited-edition rewards through the Kickstarter campaign.

“Theatrical Cast Recordings are to this moment what Oil Paintings were to the Italian Renaissance,” said creator Andrew Fox. “With authoritarianism eroding Democracies worldwide, the best thing you can do is Resist by donating to our Kickstarter.”

The Kickstarter campaign officially launches on February 3, 2026, with funds supporting studio time, additional musicians, engineering, mixing, mastering, and album distribution.

Pre-Save the KICKSTARTER to Back the Original Cast Recording: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/slamfrank/sla​m-fra​nk-or​igina​l-cas​t-rec​ordin​g

Inspired by a viral Twitter thread that asked, “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”, Slam Frank imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides to transform Anne Frank’s story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about, argued-about, and laughed-about productions of the season—part satire, part reckoning, all conversation-starter.