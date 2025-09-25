SATURDAY CHURCH Extends for Second and Final Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Workshop's world premiere musical Saturday Church has extended for a second and final time. Saturday Church began previews August 27, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop and opened September 19. Previously extended through October 19, the production will now play through October 24, 2025.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest tenor at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family and faith as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the joy of embodied liberation and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the exhilarating vibrations of house music and pop. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee DamonCardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee and pop icon Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic).

Joining the cast are Bryce Farris (CATS: The Jellicle Ball) as swing, and Christina Sajous (Othello), who will take over the role of Amara from Kristolyn Lloyd beginning Tuesday October 7. Lloyd will play her final performance as Amara on Sunday October 5, 2025.

The cast of Saturday Church includes Anania (“Gaydar”), Primo Thee Ballerino (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), “The Voice” 2025 Contender Bryson Battle, Veyonce Deleon (Being the Digital Griot), Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Dava Huesca (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square), Kristolyn Lloyd (Liberation), Kareem Marsh (Goddess),Jackson Kanawha Perry (Stuntboy: In the Meantime), Caleb Quezon (Kinky Boots!) B Noel Thomas(SuperYou), Damani Van Rensalier (BOOP! The Musical) and Wade Watson (Goddess). Michael Samarie George (The Wiz), J'Quay Gibbs (RENT), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), and Oyoyo Joi (Once Upon A Mattress) serve as swings.

Saturday Church features music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce’s Renaissance), and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). It is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures movie written and directed by Cardasis.