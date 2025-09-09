SATURDAY CHURCH Extended for Additional Week at New York Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere musical Saturday Church has extended its run for an additional week at New York Theatre Workshop. Previews began August 27, 2025, at New York Theatre Workshop, with opening night set for September 15. Previously set to close October 12, the production will now play through October 19, 2025.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest tenor at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family and faith as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the joy of embodied liberation and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the exhilarating vibrations of house music and pop. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White, Saturday Church features a book and additional lyrics by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames, with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee and pop icon Sia, and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon.