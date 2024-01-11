Rob Hancock Joins DEADLY STAGES at Theatre Row

Rob Hancock (London: Daddy Long Legs; National Tour: Mamma Mia!; TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") has joined the cast of Deadly Stages at Theatre Row.

Emerging Artists Theatre in association with No Anita No Productions presents Deadly Stages, a gender-bending homage to the backstage murder mystery movies of the '40s and '50s written by Marc Castle and Mark Finley. Finley will direct a cast of six including Marc Castle* (1st Nat.: Camelot), Tom Gilantich* (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, War Paint), Rob Hancock* (London: Daddy Long Legs; National Tour: Mamma Mia!; TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), David Leeper (Internat’l: At The Flash), Dani Marcus* (1st Nat.: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Ellen Reilly* (Off-Bway: Penny Penniworth), with understudies Jonas Cohen* and Sarah Ellis*. Thirty-one performances will be staged at Theatre 5 at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036 from February 16-March 16, 2024. Opening night is Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Deadly Stages tells the tale of Broadway legend Veronica Traymore as she takes a desperate stab at securing her next smash hit. She thinks she found it in Anthony Arlo's new show, until murder makes its entrance! Will her new show arrive to the Great White Way for her coveted Opening Night, or will it be curtains for her? Paying homage to the classic (and not so classic) backstage films of the 40's and 50's when Hollywood was looking to Broadway for inspiration, the timeless whodunit genre is reimagined and turned on its side in a fast paced, fun and funny tribute to this golden age in entertainment. Each playing multiple roles, who in our cast of six will kick the bucket, and who will carry on? Join us to find out, as all will be answered for those who survive Deadly Stages!

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Plus, Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m.