Richard Skipper Celebrates Bill Berloni With Benefit for The Theatrical Animals Fund

For over 40 years Bill Berloni has been the go-to animal trainer for theatrical productions in New York City and around the country. He has written a book, "Broadway Tails," featuring the rescued animals he has trained for Broadway Shows, starting with Sandy in the original company of "Annie." He and his wife have a farm in Connecticut that is currently the home for 37 pets, mostly rescues. When the pandemic hit and all shows closed their income stopped, but the expenses of caring for their animals continued. On May 5th several of their friends started a GoFundMe page, Theatrical Animals Fund, to help with the cost of the animal upkeep. Here is the link http://gf.me/u/x2a6fm You will find the history of their work and a place to donate to the fund.

Richard Skipper is celebrating Bill and Dorothy Berloni as an on line fundraiser for Theatrical Animals Fund! Organized by Adam Kantor, $51,321 has been raised of $60,000 goal!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/animal-actors-fund?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You