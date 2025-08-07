Review Roundup: WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO Opens At Irondale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn). This new American play, which marks Weiler's professional playwriting debut, will run through August 29, 2025. Read reviews for the production.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Obie winner Michael Chernus (Apple TV's Severance, Peacock's Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) lead an ensemble cast that includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son, The Antiquities).

Well, I'll Let You Go marks Chernus' return to the New York City stage after 11 years.

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I'll Let You Go is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis. Alternately vast and personal in scope, shifting backwards and forwards in time, this expansive, yet incredibly intimate, debut play sifts through the rubble of a town, a marriage, and a life built on an American Dream that's crumbled.

The creative team for Well, I'll Let You Go includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Avi Amon (original music), Taylor Williams, CSA (casting), and Zach Brecheen (production stage manager).

Well, I'll Let You Go is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, Andrew Patino, Kyle Rogers, Matt Krauss of Regular People along with Patrick Catullo, The Cohn Sisters, Shira Friedman, and Danny Kopel. Jacob Stuckelman and Christian Palomares of Regular People serve as General Managers. Andrew Patino of Regular People serves as Director of Marketing. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: In well, I’ll let you go, we feel just as disconcertingly close to Bernstine’s fine study of grief and catharsis, with Serio and Oliva helping to ensure that the audience witnesses both the deconstruction of her memories, then their reconstruction. The fact we are in a church for this moment of transformation and transfiguration ensures well, I’ll let you go lands even harder.

Kobi Kassal, Theatrely: A highly emotional new work that is equally melancholic and comical, Well, I’ll Let You Go is everything I hope for in a night of theatre. This piece seems to have found that magic sauce where everything just works thanks to Serio and Weiler and I will be waiting to see what these two dream up next.

Allison Considine, New York Theatre Guide: Plays about death are often unrelentingly sad. Well, I’ll Let You Go is certainly somber, but it also inhabits a liminal space where grief and humor coexist. The play is thrilling — not just because it gradually reveals the details of a tragic, fatal event, inviting the audience to piece the mystery together — but also because it marks the professional playwriting debut of actor Bubba Weiler. And what a debut it is.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: The significant beauty about newcomer playwright Bubba Weiler’s drama is his poignant detailing of its eight characters and their existence in ‘a get-by kind of town,’ which is revealed over 100 ceaselessly intriguing minutes… Theatergoers are well advised to try to catch Well, I’ll Let You Go at Brooklyn prices before this touching new play and its sharp production move to some Manhattan location in the future, which seems likely.

