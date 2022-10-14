Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: EVERYTHING'S FINE Opens Off-Broadway

Everything's Fine is running at the DR2 Theatre.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Douglas McGrath is a multi-talented writer, actor, and director, whose incredible creative accomplishments include co-writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for Bullets Over Broadway, writing and directing the film Emma, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, and Toni Colette, and writing the book for the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, plus many more.

Now, McGrath is bringing his autobiographical, one-man play Everything's Fine to the stage at the DR2 Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, Everything's Fine charts McGrath's life, beginning with his teenage years spent in Texas, and an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in an unexpected way. Everything's Fine opened on October 13, 2022.

The creative team features set design by two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Caitlin Smith Rapoport and sound design by Emma Wilk. Production Stage Manager is Amy Rauchwerger.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: The effect is that of an unassuming storyteller casting a strange, quiet spell, one that discourages harsh judgment and suggests we appreciate our blessings, past and present. That's no easy task, of course, but for about 90 minutes, McGrath makes it seem like a sure recipe for contentment.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: At the piece's conclusion, the writer/performer tells us that he's forgiven Mrs. Malenkov for her transgressions, displaying a generosity of spirit that nonetheless fails to fully grapple with the ramifications of her aberrant behavior. Judging by the show, the events don't seem to have done him any lasting harm, and have even provided the material for this latest theatrical excursion. But was this an isolated incident, or did she go on to even more harmful actions? That McGrath doesn't seem to really care proves the most unnerving aspect of this ironically titled show.

