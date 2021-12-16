Red Bull Theater to Record Performance of THE ALCHEMIST for Streaming

Red Bull Theater announced today that it will video capture the closing performance of its acclaimed Off-Broadway production of The Alchemist for future on-demand streaming.

The World Premiere adaptation of Ben Jonson's classic comedy, by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the hit comedy The Government Inspector, will play its final performance this Sunday December 19th at 7PM.

The non-profit organization plans to offer the high-definition, multi-camera recording on demand next month for two weeks only. The stream will be offered as pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation. The online streaming period is planned for Wednesday January 12th through January 26th. More details will be announced soon.

"We returned to producing in-person Off-Broadway with The Alchemist just as quickly as we could because being together is essential - live theater is one of things that makes our lives worth living. With this timely (and timeless) comedy, we're very pleased to have been able to provide our community an occasion to gather for the much-needed release of laughter! We're thrilled to have played for appreciative, in-person audiences for the past six weeks of our limited engagement. We have worked diligently to do so safely and with the health of our entire community in mind. Still, we hear from people almost every day who express that they are still not ready to return to in-person theater. People who would have missed The Alchemist. So we're delighted to be able to share the joy of our show-and the hilarious performances of this extraordinary cast-directly with them," said Berger.

"Over the past twenty months, in the midst of a global shutdown, we shared our work online in meaningful ways with more than 200,000 people from areas near and far. We plan to continue to provide these online-only experiences that help to serve our mission to revitalize the classics for these new audiences. But let's be honest, we simply can't wait to share what we do best with them, too. Something that doesn't involve Zoom boxes. Something that seeks to capture at least a little of the thrill of live, in-person theater. And we think this stream will do just that," added Bredeson.

Remaining performances at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) continue through Sunday, December 19th with the following schedule:

Thursday, December 16 | 7:00 PM

Friday, December 17 | 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 18 | 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 18 | 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 19 | 2:00 PM

Sunday, December 19 | 7:00 PM

To purchase tickets for remaining performances, visit Telecharge.com, call (212) 239-6200, or visit the New World Stages box office (daily, after 1pm).

Featured in the cast are Nathan Christopher (Red Bull debut); Stephen DeRosa (Red Bull: The Government Inspector; Broadway: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Nance, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came to Dinner); Carson Elrod (Bway: Peter and The Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off; Off-Bway: The Tempest, Measure for Measure, All's Well That Ends Well - NYSF; The Liar, The Heir Apparent - CSC); Manoel Felciano (Red Bull: The Changeling; Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Amélie, Sweeney Todd - Tony nomination); Teresa Avia Lim (Bway: Junk - Lincoln Center Theater; Off-Bway: Caesar and Cleopatra - GTG, The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater); Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff in Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives, Lortel Award winner - Father Comes Home From the Wars..., Panda in HBO's "Watchmen"); Louis Mustillo ("Mike & Molly," Bartenders - OCC nomination Best Solo Performance); Reg Rogers (Bway: Tootsie, The Royal Family - OCC nominations; The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, The Big Knife and Holiday - Tony and Drama Desk nominations. The Dazzle - OBIE and Lucille Lortel Awards); Jennifer Sánchez (Bway: Pretty Woman, On Your Feet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown); and Allen Tedder (Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird; King Lear - Shakespeare in the Park).

The creative team includes Alexis Distler (scenic design), Tilly Grimes (costumes), Cha See (lighting), Greg Pliska (sound), and Tommy Kurzman (wigs and makeup).

Ben Jonson's Jacobean jack-in-the-box of a play is a side-splitting, screwball farce of magical proportions. London. 1610. It's plague time again. When a wealthy gentleman flees to the country, his trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism. Claiming alchemical powers, the quick-witted trio fleece an onslaught of greedy sheep with their virtuosic ability to improvise amidst increasingly frantic comings and goings. It's comic gold with dupes, double-dupes, duels, disguises, and a lucky flea named "Lewis."