Raymond J. Lee and Family Featured in Pantene 'Family Is BeautifuLGBTQ' Campaign

Raymond J. Lee (Aladdin, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, Mamma Mia) and his family are featured in Pantene's "Family Is BeautifulLGBTQ" Campaign!

Launching during National Adoption Month and created in partnership with Family Equality, Pantene's new series tells the stories of real LGBTQ-adoptive families and the hair moments that help them build their family bond.

The hair moments in the series depict real family connections and lasting memories being made. In the series' first video starring Raymond and Robbi, and their daughter Ella, they share how her hair bonded them from the very beginning as they created a hair-washing ritual that gave them the time to talk and connect while also learning about her hair needs and heritage, with Ella having a birth mother from India and birth father from the Caribbean. These are the moments that allow conversations to take place, bonds to form and families to grow.

See the video below!

