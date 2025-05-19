Rattlestick Theater to Present GLOBAL FORMS, Festival Showcasing Immigrant Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rattlestick Theater has revealed the 2025 edition of Global Forms, an all-international arts festival showcasing the work of immigrant theater artists. Through productions, panels, gatherings and a grant program, Global Forms uplifts immigrant stories, creates jobs for International Artists and provides international creatives with tangible resources and opportunities. Since its inception, Global Forms has grown to a major annual event that has hired over 150 artists from 50+ countries. All events are free, however, reservations at are encouraged.

The 2025 edition, produced and curated by James Clements, will take place June 23-29, 2025 at The Flea Theater, located at 20 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan. The festival will include a bountiful mix of performances, panels, and community events. A centerpiece of the festival will be two public readings (June 26 and 27 at 2pm) of Best Foreign by playwright Francisco Mendoza with direction by Attilio Rigotti. The provocative play centers on an Argentinian filmmaker who becomes Hollywood's latest darling after the release of a new film. When the movie gets Oscar nominations, the filmmaker embarks on the campaign trail... without realizing it's littered with bodies that won't stay buried for long.

A panel discussion, titled A Global Theatre, will follow the June 26 reading, beginning at 4.30pm. Moderated by curator James Clements and playwright Francisco Mendoza, the panel will include leaders from throughout the theater community. The conversation will center on access, ethics, creative interest, fundraising, granting and critical and commercial trends, all addressing the core question: how do we build a truly international theater?

On June 27 at 11am, Executive Artistic Director Mino Lora and other artists from The People's Theatre, will lead an interactive workshop on building brave immigrant-centered spaces. This practical, hands-on creative session will share some of their unique methodology for creating anti-oppressive work that centers equity and immigrant stories. Participants will leave with tangible resources they could implement in the future for their own practices and organizations as well as a stronger connection to the artistic immigrant community in NYC.

Rattlestick Theatre is also pleased to announce that Et Alia Theatre has been awarded the inaugural Global Forms Space Grant. In partnership with the Flea, Et Alia will receive 24 hours of free rehearsal space, along with logistical support and access to resources. Founded in 2019, Et Alia works to uplift multicultural, women+ centered storytelling in the performing arts.

“Global Forms is a vibrant, inclusive celebration of the immense value International Artists and global collaborations bring to this country,” remarked Global Forms curator and producer James Clements. “ It helps uplift and celebrate the intersectionality and variety that make our city one of the world's great artistic hubs. Alongside my comrades at Rattlestick, I have been privileged to programme a provocative and bold series of performance works, artistic convergences and opportunities for practical skill-building and networking.”

